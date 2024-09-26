Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|5000%
|₹616191.87%
|1,360
|-
|-
|1,0000%
|₹5100%
|1,400
|₹0.05-50%
|41,0000%
|-
|-
|1,420
|₹0.05-75%
|1,5000%
|-
|-
|1,440
|₹0.050%
|21,0000%
|-
|-
|1,460
|₹0.50%
|3,0000%
|00%
|₹352.60%
|1,480
|₹0.15-78.57%
|9,5000%
|4,500-30.76%
|₹4529.78%
|1,500
|₹0.050%
|1,75,500-0.56%
|00%
|₹3700%
|1,520
|₹0.50%
|7,5000%
|5000%
|₹386.250%
|1,540
|₹0.05-50%
|1,18,500-4.04%
|9,00020%
|₹395.311.98%
|1,560
|₹0.05-50%
|24,500-3.92%
|4,5000%
|₹38011.09%
|1,580
|₹0.250%
|34,0000%
|49,000-19.67%
|₹38017.9%
|1,600
|₹0.050%
|1,82,500-1.88%
|24,0000%
|₹354.2519.96%
|1,620
|₹0.050%
|52,000-10.34%
|13,000-10.34%
|₹31215.55%
|1,640
|₹0.05-66.66%
|36,0000%
|10,500-16%
|₹32723.69%
|1,660
|₹0.050%
|55,0000%
|33,500-6.94%
|₹29534.09%
|1,680
|₹0.05-50%
|54,000-1.81%
|1,43,500-9.46%
|₹276.7524.27%
|1,700
|₹0.050%
|2,75,500-13.90%
|54,000-2.70%
|₹243.9519.75%
|1,720
|₹0.05-50%
|1,03,000-0.96%
|75,000-9.63%
|₹241.2539.61%
|1,740
|₹0.10%
|1,47,500-27.51%
|1,39,500-6.06%
|₹213.4540.38%
|1,760
|₹0.05-50%
|2,55,000-15.42%
|1,02,5000%
|₹18035.84%
|1,780
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,37,500-8.47%
|4,42,500-8.95%
|₹17537.41%
|1,800
|₹0.05-50%
|10,31,500-6.35%
|3,68,500-13.70%
|₹157.9562.5%
|1,820
|₹0.050%
|4,17,000-1.06%
|1,23,500-12.09%
|₹136.570.62%
|1,840
|₹0.050%
|4,82,500-3.88%
|1,69,500-22.24%
|₹122.2573.15%
|1,860
|₹0.05-66.66%
|5,69,000-6.79%
|2,11,500-21.52%
|₹94.55105.54%
|1,880
|₹0.05-80%
|4,74,000-7.42%
|15,36,000-3.39%
|₹75.5202%
|1,900
|₹0.05-93.75%
|10,42,500-3.02%
|2,24,500-28.95%
|₹55402.28%
|1,920
|₹0.05-99.03%
|2,92,00017.74%
|7,31,500-16.30%
|₹37.15575.45%
|1,940
|₹0.05-99.7%
|2,94,500202.05%
|3,18,000-41.91%
|₹14438.46%
|1,960
|₹0.05-99.85%
|38,500-18.08%
|2,78,000-16.13%
|₹0.05-96.42%
|1,980
|₹0.05-99.9%
|54,50022.47%
|2,65,500-67.68%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|2,000
|₹11.35-83.85%
|25,000-9.09%
|90,000-43.39%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|2,020
|₹41.75-61.85%
|2,500-16.66%
|77,500-43.84%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|2,040
|₹75.85-38.1%
|36,000-13.25%
|13,000-50.94%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,060
|₹101.45-28.68%
|1,5000%
|88,000-38.46%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,080
|₹118.75-26.92%
|2,00033.33%
|1,74,500-17.29%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,120
|₹161-18.68%
|1,500-72.72%
|00%
|₹0.10%
|2,160
|-
|-
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.Read More
