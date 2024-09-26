iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finserv Ltd Option Chain

1,701.25
(0.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
5000%₹616191.87%1,360--
1,0000%₹5100%1,400₹0.05-50%41,0000%
--1,420₹0.05-75%1,5000%
--1,440₹0.050%21,0000%
--1,460₹0.50%3,0000%
00%₹352.60%1,480₹0.15-78.57%9,5000%
4,500-30.76%₹4529.78%1,500₹0.050%1,75,500-0.56%
00%₹3700%1,520₹0.50%7,5000%
5000%₹386.250%1,540₹0.05-50%1,18,500-4.04%
9,00020%₹395.311.98%1,560₹0.05-50%24,500-3.92%
4,5000%₹38011.09%1,580₹0.250%34,0000%
49,000-19.67%₹38017.9%1,600₹0.050%1,82,500-1.88%
24,0000%₹354.2519.96%1,620₹0.050%52,000-10.34%
13,000-10.34%₹31215.55%1,640₹0.05-66.66%36,0000%
10,500-16%₹32723.69%1,660₹0.050%55,0000%
33,500-6.94%₹29534.09%1,680₹0.05-50%54,000-1.81%
1,43,500-9.46%₹276.7524.27%1,700₹0.050%2,75,500-13.90%
54,000-2.70%₹243.9519.75%1,720₹0.05-50%1,03,000-0.96%
75,000-9.63%₹241.2539.61%1,740₹0.10%1,47,500-27.51%
1,39,500-6.06%₹213.4540.38%1,760₹0.05-50%2,55,000-15.42%
1,02,5000%₹18035.84%1,780₹0.05-66.66%2,37,500-8.47%
4,42,500-8.95%₹17537.41%1,800₹0.05-50%10,31,500-6.35%
3,68,500-13.70%₹157.9562.5%1,820₹0.050%4,17,000-1.06%
1,23,500-12.09%₹136.570.62%1,840₹0.050%4,82,500-3.88%
1,69,500-22.24%₹122.2573.15%1,860₹0.05-66.66%5,69,000-6.79%
2,11,500-21.52%₹94.55105.54%1,880₹0.05-80%4,74,000-7.42%
15,36,000-3.39%₹75.5202%1,900₹0.05-93.75%10,42,500-3.02%
2,24,500-28.95%₹55402.28%1,920₹0.05-99.03%2,92,00017.74%
7,31,500-16.30%₹37.15575.45%1,940₹0.05-99.7%2,94,500202.05%
3,18,000-41.91%₹14438.46%1,960₹0.05-99.85%38,500-18.08%
2,78,000-16.13%₹0.05-96.42%1,980₹0.05-99.9%54,50022.47%
2,65,500-67.68%₹0.05-95.23%2,000₹11.35-83.85%25,000-9.09%
90,000-43.39%₹0.05-91.66%2,020₹41.75-61.85%2,500-16.66%
77,500-43.84%₹0.05-87.5%2,040₹75.85-38.1%36,000-13.25%
13,000-50.94%₹0.05-83.33%2,060₹101.45-28.68%1,5000%
88,000-38.46%₹0.05-83.33%2,080₹118.75-26.92%2,00033.33%
1,74,500-17.29%₹0.05-66.66%2,120₹161-18.68%1,500-72.72%
00%₹0.10%2,160--

Bajaj Finserv: Related NEWS

Bajaj Allianz's Dec insurance premium stands at ₹1,330.90 Crore

Bajaj Allianz's Dec insurance premium stands at ₹1,330.90 Crore

7 Jan 2025|09:18 AM

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

Bajaj Finserv Beats Estimates with Strong Q1

25 Jul 2024|09:03 AM

The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.

Read More

