Bajaj Finserv Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
64,039.91
60,555.4
48,649.63
44,743.18
35,943.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64,039.91
60,555.4
48,649.63
44,743.18
35,943.88
Other Operating Income
1,143.97
523.87
653.01
636.58
747.6
Other Income
5.86
6.17
3.01
1.73
0.23
Total Income
65,189.74
61,085.44
49,305.65
45,381.49
36,691.71
Total Expenditure
41,075.39
39,708.91
30,007.51
29,393.59
22,989.26
PBIDT
24,114.35
21,376.53
19,298.14
15,987.9
13,702.45
Interest
11,637.64
9,930.04
8,469.47
6,676.35
5,525.07
PBDT
12,476.71
11,446.49
10,828.67
9,311.55
8,177.38
Depreciation
542.33
489
411.13
352.13
325.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,709.39
2,655.89
3,146.94
2,259.08
2,436.02
Deferred Tax
-164.44
171.37
-194.54
64.99
-158.5
Reported Profit After Tax
8,389.43
8,130.23
7,465.14
6,635.35
5,574.19
Minority Interest After NP
4,164.76
3,854.03
3,593.55
3,084.38
2,707.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,224.67
4,276.2
3,871.59
3,550.97
2,866.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,224.67
4,276.2
3,871.59
3,550.97
2,866.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.5
26.83
24.3
22.3
18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
159.53
159.41
159.26
159.26
159.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.65
35.3
39.66
35.73
38.12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
13.1
13.42
15.34
14.82
15.5
