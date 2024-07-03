Bajaj Finserv Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,09,205.03
80,687.06
67,223.2
60,284.69
54,065.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,09,205.03
80,687.06
67,223.2
60,284.69
54,065.34
Other Operating Income
1,176.88
1,384.18
1,182.88
306.51
281.35
Other Income
9.18
1.96
32.9
0.37
5.44
Total Income
1,10,391.09
82,073.2
68,438.98
60,591.57
54,352.13
Total Expenditure
69,716.42
52,382.85
47,107.41
41,089.49
36,255.15
PBIDT
40,674.67
29,690.35
21,331.57
19,502.08
18,096.98
Interest
18,399.51
12,201.42
9,498.26
9,141.28
9,338.53
PBDT
22,275.16
17,488.93
11,833.31
10,360.8
8,758.45
Depreciation
900.13
677.8
562.73
498.46
456.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5,802.83
4,695.1
2,847.31
2,322.24
2,557.12
Deferred Tax
-23.17
-93.51
109.74
172.72
-249.06
Reported Profit After Tax
15,595.37
12,209.54
8,313.53
7,367.38
5,993.6
Minority Interest After NP
7,447.58
5,792.26
3,756.76
2,896.92
2,624.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8,147.79
6,417.28
4,556.77
4,470.46
3,369.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8,147.79
6,417.28
4,556.77
4,470.46
3,369.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
51.2
40.3
286.3
280.9
211.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
80
80
60
100
Equity
159.41
159.26
79.57
79.57
79.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.24
36.79
31.73
32.34
33.47
PBDTM(%)
20.39
21.67
17.6
17.18
16.19
PATM(%)
14.28
15.13
12.36
12.22
11.08
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's individual single premiums totaled ₹39.21 Crore, while total individual non-single premiums were ₹648.28 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of India's largest non-banking finance company in April-June increased by 25% year on year to ₹8,365 Crore.Read More
