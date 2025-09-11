iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

11 Sep 2025 , 02:35 PM

Bajaj Finserv Ltd reported business performance updates for its unlisted insurance arms for August 2025. The company has submitted the report to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd’s gross direct premium underwritten came in at ₹2,063.22 Crore for August. It reported a gross direct premium of ₹9,335.59 Crore for the period from April to August, the company announced in its filing with the bourses.

At around 2.25 PM, Bajaj Finserv was trading 0.13% higher at ₹2,040.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,038.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,048.80, and ₹2,028.40, respectively.

In August, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd reported a total new business premium of ₹1,484.88 Crore. For the period April to August the company logged a total new business premium of ₹4,952.59 Crore.

The business said that individual single premium was reported at ₹64.90 Crore in August and YTD premium stands at ₹293.12 Crore. Individual non-single premium was reported at ₹553.75 Crore in August. For the three months period, the individual non-single premium came in at ₹2,373.37 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bajaj Allianz
  • Bajaj Finserv
  • Bajaj Finserv August
  • Bajaj Finserv August Update
  • Bajaj Finserv news
  • Bajaj Finserv Updates
  • Insurance
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Inox Clean Energy subsidiary to acquire 640 MW wind-solar hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|03:21 PM
Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Jupiter Wagons secures ₹113 Crore order from railways ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:57 PM
ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

ACME secures ₹3,892 crore SBI funding for 400 MW FRDE project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:41 PM
Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|02:35 PM
RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2025|01:57 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.