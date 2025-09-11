Bajaj Allianz’s August GI premium stands at ₹2,063.22 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Ltd reported business performance updates for its unlisted insurance arms for August 2025. The company has submitted the report to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd’s gross direct premium underwritten came in at ₹2,063.22 Crore for August. It reported a gross direct premium of ₹9,335.59 Crore for the period from April to August, the company announced in its filing with the bourses.

At around 2.25 PM, Bajaj Finserv was trading 0.13% higher at ₹2,040.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,038.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,048.80, and ₹2,028.40, respectively.

In August, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd reported a total new business premium of ₹1,484.88 Crore. For the period April to August the company logged a total new business premium of ₹4,952.59 Crore.

The business said that individual single premium was reported at ₹64.90 Crore in August and YTD premium stands at ₹293.12 Crore. Individual non-single premium was reported at ₹553.75 Crore in August. For the three months period, the individual non-single premium came in at ₹2,373.37 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com