What are current IPO/FPO?

Initial public offerings and follow-on public offerings provide pivotal opportunities for both companies and investors alike. When a company offers shares to the public market for the first time, this event is called an IPO. Subsequently, additional share issuances by already publicly traded firms are termed FPOs.

Both occasions permit the public to directly purchase portions of ownership within organisations. The availability of IPOs and FPOs fluctuates in accordance with economic tides, with many corporations regularly announcing intentions to embark upon public ventures.

How do IPOs & FPOs work?

An IPO represents the first time a company circulates shares to public investors. It usually helps procure funds for enlargement or to repay debts. The method involves many phases, starting with the company appointing investment banks as underwriters, who evaluate the company's worth, establish the share price, and steer the offering to the public. Once the shares are listed on a stock market, investors can freely purchase and sell them.

FPOs are share issuances by already publicly exchanged corporations that want to amass extra capital. These offerings can dilute the shareholdings of existing stakeholders but remain an avenue for organisations to procure added finances. The process resembles an IPO but is often quicker because the company has previously entered public markets and accumulated a performance history for assessment.

Tips to Increase Your Chances of IPO/FPO Allotment