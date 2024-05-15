Company Name
Issue Type
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Open Date
Close Date
Offer Price (Rs.)
Min Bid Qty
Max Bid Qty
Tankup Engineers Ltd
Book Building - SME
18.55 - 19.53
23-Apr-25
25-Apr-25
133.00
1,000.00
1,000.00
Open
Upcoming
Closed
23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025
Tankup Engineers Ltd
Offer Price (₹)
133
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
Issue Type
Book Building - SME
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
High Performers
Low Performers
Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)
KRN Heat Exchan
470.00
03 Oct 2024
220.00
782.7
(66.53%)
AWFIS Space
432.25
30 May 2024
383.00
659.25
(52.51%)
Zinka Logistics
279.05
22 Nov 2024
273.00
406.25
(45.58%)
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
314.30
15 May 2024
315.00
455.55
(44.94%)
Diffusion Eng
188.00
04 Oct 2024
168.00
252.05
(34.06%)
Initial public offerings and follow-on public offerings provide pivotal opportunities for both companies and investors alike. When a company offers shares to the public market for the first time, this event is called an IPO. Subsequently, additional share issuances by already publicly traded firms are termed FPOs.
Both occasions permit the public to directly purchase portions of ownership within organisations. The availability of IPOs and FPOs fluctuates in accordance with economic tides, with many corporations regularly announcing intentions to embark upon public ventures.
An IPO represents the first time a company circulates shares to public investors. It usually helps procure funds for enlargement or to repay debts. The method involves many phases, starting with the company appointing investment banks as underwriters, who evaluate the company's worth, establish the share price, and steer the offering to the public. Once the shares are listed on a stock market, investors can freely purchase and sell them.
FPOs are share issuances by already publicly exchanged corporations that want to amass extra capital. These offerings can dilute the shareholdings of existing stakeholders but remain an avenue for organisations to procure added finances. The process resembles an IPO but is often quicker because the company has previously entered public markets and accumulated a performance history for assessment.
IPOs that are open for subscription can be accessed on the websites of stock exchanges, brokerage sites, and news portals related to finance. The list of companies opening or planning an IPO/FPO is also updated on a daily basis on the IIFL platform.
The IPO issue size denotes the total number of shares that the company intends to issue in the public offering. It indicates the capital that the company would raise from the issue through the way of the IPO, which could be composed of new shares or fresh issues as well as the existing shares sold by promoters for sale.
IPO prices are arrived at through a process known as book-building. The company, with its underwriters, provides a price band, and the investors bid within the price range set. After all the bids are received, the actual issue price is arrived at based on demand and the number of bids received.
IPO commencement dates are announced in the company's RHP and are reported on their sites of stock exchange websites. These dates can be accessed on financial news websites, investment apps that monitor IPO activities, etc.
An IPO is the first time a company offers its shares to the public. An FPO is when a company, which is already listed on a stock exchange, sells more shares. IPOs normally occur with new companies raising capital, while FPOs occur with already listed companies to raise extra funds.
