iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Current IPOs 2025

CURRENT ISSUES

Company Name
Issue Type
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Open Date
Close Date
Offer Price (Rs.)
Min Bid Qty
Max Bid Qty

Tankup Engineers Ltd

Book Building - SME

18.55 - 19.53

23-Apr-25

25-Apr-25

133.00

1,000.00

1,000.00

IPO / FPO ISSUES

Open

Upcoming

Closed

23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025

Tankup Engineers Ltd

Offer Price (₹)

133

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

Issue Type

Book Building - SME

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

View All Open IPOs

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

New IPOs Listing Performance

High Performers

Low Performers

Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)

KRN Heat Exchan

470.00

03 Oct 2024

220.00

782.7

(66.53%)

AWFIS Space

432.25

30 May 2024

383.00

659.25

(52.51%)

Zinka Logistics

279.05

22 Nov 2024

273.00

406.25

(45.58%)

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.

314.30

15 May 2024

315.00

455.55

(44.94%)

Diffusion Eng

188.00

04 Oct 2024

168.00

252.05

(34.06%)

View All Top Performance

QUICK LINKS

What are current IPO/FPO?

Initial public offerings and follow-on public offerings provide pivotal opportunities for both companies and investors alike. When a company offers shares to the public market for the first time, this event is called an IPO. Subsequently, additional share issuances by already publicly traded firms are termed FPOs.

Both occasions permit the public to directly purchase portions of ownership within organisations. The availability of IPOs and FPOs fluctuates in accordance with economic tides, with many corporations regularly announcing intentions to embark upon public ventures.

How do IPOs & FPOs work?

An IPO represents the first time a company circulates shares to public investors. It usually helps procure funds for enlargement or to repay debts. The method involves many phases, starting with the company appointing investment banks as underwriters, who evaluate the company's worth, establish the share price, and steer the offering to the public. Once the shares are listed on a stock market, investors can freely purchase and sell them.

FPOs are share issuances by already publicly exchanged corporations that want to amass extra capital. These offerings can dilute the shareholdings of existing stakeholders but remain an avenue for organisations to procure added finances. The process resembles an IPO but is often quicker because the company has previously entered public markets and accumulated a performance history for assessment.

Tips to Increase Your Chances of IPO/FPO Allotment

  • Applying through Many Accounts:

    Submitting applications via several demat accounts (one for each household member) may up your odds of an IPO allotment. Banking on multiple bids increases your chances of one succeeding.

  • Utilise the ASBA Method:

    Capitalise on the Application Supported by Blocked Amount facility. It only freezes funds if shares are awarded, bypassing risks of later payment hassles. Opting for this ensures swifter processing with less chance for error.

  • Don't Leave it Last Minute:

    Earlier submissions within the period lessen the chances of technical glitches or faults derailing your bid. Last-moment applications are riskier and require less time to troubleshoot problems.

  • Pick the Cutoff Price:

    Choosing the cutoff price permits consideration at the final issue cost, improving your shot. This locks in the maximum valuation should prices climb beyond estimates after listing.

  • Inspect Prior IPO Track Records:

    Study allotment trends from recent offerings to identify investor category patterns conferring advantage. Seeing which groups typically fair better aids in crafting a bid and maximising your odds.

FAQs on Current IPOs

Which IPOs are currently open for subscription?

IPOs that are open for subscription can be accessed on the websites of stock exchanges, brokerage sites, and news portals related to finance. The list of companies opening or planning an IPO/FPO is also updated on a daily basis on the IIFL platform.

What is IPO issue size?

The IPO issue size denotes the total number of shares that the company intends to issue in the public offering. It indicates the capital that the company would raise from the issue through the way of the IPO, which could be composed of new shares or fresh issues as well as the existing shares sold by promoters for sale.

How are IPO prices set?

IPO prices are arrived at through a process known as book-building. The company, with its underwriters, provides a price band, and the investors bid within the price range set. After all the bids are received, the actual issue price is arrived at based on demand and the number of bids received.

How to check an IPO start date?

IPO commencement dates are announced in the company's RHP and are reported on their sites of stock exchange websites. These dates can be accessed on financial news websites, investment apps that monitor IPO activities, etc.

What is the difference between IPO and FPO?

An IPO is the first time a company offers its shares to the public. An FPO is when a company, which is already listed on a stock exchange, sells more shares. IPOs normally occur with new companies raising capital, while FPOs occur with already listed companies to raise extra funds.

How many days does an IPO remain open for the public?

Generally, an IPO remains open for public subscription for 3 to 5 business days. It is at the discretion of the investors to purchase shares within the opening window. The dates are predecided and clearly published in the company's prospectus.

download-app-img

QUICK LINKS

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.