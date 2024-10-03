iifl-logo-icon 1
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Share Price

134.48
(0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:06 AM

  • Open134.48
  • Day's High134.48
  • 52 Wk High139.4
  • Prev. Close133.77
  • Day's Low134.48
  • 52 Wk Low 77.05
  • Turnover (lac)9.67
  • P/E34.21
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value33.51
  • EPS3.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,251.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

134.48

Prev. Close

133.77

Turnover(Lac.)

9.67

Day's High

134.48

Day's Low

134.48

52 Week's High

139.4

52 Week's Low

77.05

Book Value

33.51

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,251.23

P/E

34.21

EPS

3.92

Divi. Yield

0

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Garuda Construction Shares Hold Gains after Positive Listing

Garuda Construction Shares Hold Gains after Positive Listing

15 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

The company offered its shares at a set price band of Rs 90-95 per share, with a lot size of 157 shares.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Makes Debut at 10% Premium

Garuda Construction and Engineering Makes Debut at 10% Premium

15 Oct 2024|11:38 AM

Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO subscribed 6.8 times so far

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO subscribed 6.8 times so far

10 Oct 2024|03:21 PM

The company has set a price band of Rs 92-95 per share, with buyers able to bid for 157 shares in one lot.

Garuda Construction IPO Subscription Details on Day 3, October 10, 2024

Garuda Construction IPO Subscription Details on Day 3, October 10, 2024

10 Oct 2024|12:39 PM

The allocation of shares is divided: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 157 shares.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO subscribed 4.10 times on Day 2

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO subscribed 4.10 times on Day 2

10 Oct 2024|09:52 AM

Retail investors maintained their lead, subscribing 6.73 times the limit set aside for them, followed by non-institutional investors.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024May-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.56%

Non-Promoter- 14.93%

Institutions: 14.93%

Non-Institutions: 17.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.37

12.46

12.46

12.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.64

70.15

29.33

10.55

Net Worth

119.01

82.61

41.79

23.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pravin Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Mohit Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Deepak Kumar

Independent Director

Prinyanka Yadav

Independent Director

Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit

Independent Director

Venkateshkumar K. Tirupatipanyam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aaushi Batheja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

Summary

Garuda Construction & Engineering Ltd was incorporated as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited on September 21,2010, as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2010, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to GarudaConstruction and Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 was issued by the RoC, Mumbai. Garudas are a growing civil construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. They are presently involved in projects for residential, commercial, residential cum commercial, hospitality, infrastructure and industrial projects. They provide additional services for infrastructure as well as hospitality projects. Their capabilities include constructing concrete building structures as well as composite steel structures. Apart from these, they also provide O&M and MEP services and finishing works as a part of construction services. Hence, they offer complete civil construction and additional services under their own banner.During the period 2014, the Company completed the civil construction work of Golden Chariot Vasai Hotel and Spa; in 2015, they renewed and refurbished Golden Chariot, the Boutique Hotel, these were construction contracts with promoter, PK Hospitality Services Private Limited. In June 2017, it commenced the civil construction of residential buildings in
Company FAQs

What is the Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹134.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is ₹1251.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is 34.21 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is ₹77.05 and ₹139.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd?

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 25.77% and 1 Month at 43.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.56 %
Institutions - 14.94 %
Public - 17.50 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

