SectorConstruction
Open₹134.48
Prev. Close₹133.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.67
Day's High₹134.48
Day's Low₹134.48
52 Week's High₹139.4
52 Week's Low₹77.05
Book Value₹33.51
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,251.23
P/E34.21
EPS3.92
Divi. Yield0
The company offered its shares at a set price band of Rs 90-95 per share, with a lot size of 157 shares.
Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.
The company has set a price band of Rs 92-95 per share, with buyers able to bid for 157 shares in one lot.
The allocation of shares is divided: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 157 shares.
Retail investors maintained their lead, subscribing 6.73 times the limit set aside for them, followed by non-institutional investors.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.37
12.46
12.46
12.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.64
70.15
29.33
10.55
Net Worth
119.01
82.61
41.79
23.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pravin Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Mohit Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Deepak Kumar
Independent Director
Prinyanka Yadav
Independent Director
Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
Independent Director
Venkateshkumar K. Tirupatipanyam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aaushi Batheja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
Summary
Summary
Garuda Construction & Engineering Ltd was incorporated as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited on September 21,2010, as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2010, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to GarudaConstruction and Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 was issued by the RoC, Mumbai. Garudas are a growing civil construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. They are presently involved in projects for residential, commercial, residential cum commercial, hospitality, infrastructure and industrial projects. They provide additional services for infrastructure as well as hospitality projects. Their capabilities include constructing concrete building structures as well as composite steel structures. Apart from these, they also provide O&M and MEP services and finishing works as a part of construction services. Hence, they offer complete civil construction and additional services under their own banner.During the period 2014, the Company completed the civil construction work of Golden Chariot Vasai Hotel and Spa; in 2015, they renewed and refurbished Golden Chariot, the Boutique Hotel, these were construction contracts with promoter, PK Hospitality Services Private Limited. In June 2017, it commenced the civil construction of residential buildings in
Read More
The Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹134.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is ₹1251.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is 34.21 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd is ₹77.05 and ₹139.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 25.77% and 1 Month at 43.95%.
