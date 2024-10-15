|Purpose
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company, vide resolutions passed by the Board of Director on Saturday, December 21, 2024, have: Noted the resignation of Mr. Mohit Kapoor (DIN:10301044), Whole Time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of Saturday, December 21, 2024. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Member of Board Committee.
|Garuda Construction And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Artemis Complex Gala no. 105 & 108 National Express Highway Vasai (East) Thane 401208 interalia- 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3); 2. To take any other item with the permission of chair and the majority of Directors In terms with Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz. Thursday, November 14, 2024, have approved the following: - a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditor of the company b) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditor of the company and the same is annexed herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
The company offered its shares at a set price band of Rs 90-95 per share, with a lot size of 157 shares.Read More
Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.Read More
The company has set a price band of Rs 92-95 per share, with buyers able to bid for 157 shares in one lot.Read More
The allocation of shares is divided: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 157 shares.Read More
Retail investors maintained their lead, subscribing 6.73 times the limit set aside for them, followed by non-institutional investors.Read More
The IPO, worth ₹264 Crore, will close on October 10, 2024.Read More
As of 15:58 pm, The retail section was subscribed 3.20 times while NII portion 0.96 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 2%.Read More
IPO price band is set between ₹92-95 per share, with a total offer value of ₹264.10 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
