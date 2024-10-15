Garuda Construction And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Artemis Complex Gala no. 105 & 108 National Express Highway Vasai (East) Thane 401208 interalia- 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3); 2. To take any other item with the permission of chair and the majority of Directors In terms with Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz. Thursday, November 14, 2024, have approved the following: - a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditor of the company b) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditor of the company and the same is annexed herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)