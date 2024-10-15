Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.37
12.46
12.46
12.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.64
70.15
29.33
10.55
Net Worth
119.01
82.61
41.79
23.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0.19
11.99
15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
119.16
82.8
53.78
38.01
Fixed Assets
3.85
4.14
4.36
3.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.41
0.44
0.48
0.25
Networking Capital
112.59
71.6
41.89
33.88
Inventories
7.38
6.6
2.7
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
176.24
76.98
30.17
32.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.3
81.57
66.27
95.77
Sundry Creditors
-61.74
-62.34
-40.7
-58.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-47.59
-31.21
-16.55
-36.46
Cash
2.3
6.62
7.05
0.37
Total Assets
119.15
82.8
53.78
38.01
The company offered its shares at a set price band of Rs 90-95 per share, with a lot size of 157 shares.Read More
Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.Read More
The company has set a price band of Rs 92-95 per share, with buyers able to bid for 157 shares in one lot.Read More
The allocation of shares is divided: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 157 shares.Read More
Retail investors maintained their lead, subscribing 6.73 times the limit set aside for them, followed by non-institutional investors.Read More
The IPO, worth ₹264 Crore, will close on October 10, 2024.Read More
As of 15:58 pm, The retail section was subscribed 3.20 times while NII portion 0.96 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 2%.Read More
IPO price band is set between ₹92-95 per share, with a total offer value of ₹264.10 Crore.Read More
