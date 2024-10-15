Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
The company offered its shares at a set price band of Rs 90-95 per share, with a lot size of 157 shares.Read More
Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.Read More
The company has set a price band of Rs 92-95 per share, with buyers able to bid for 157 shares in one lot.Read More
The allocation of shares is divided: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NIIs. Investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 157 shares.Read More
Retail investors maintained their lead, subscribing 6.73 times the limit set aside for them, followed by non-institutional investors.Read More
The IPO, worth ₹264 Crore, will close on October 10, 2024.Read More
As of 15:58 pm, The retail section was subscribed 3.20 times while NII portion 0.96 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 2%.Read More
IPO price band is set between ₹92-95 per share, with a total offer value of ₹264.10 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.