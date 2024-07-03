SectorBanks
Open₹797.4
Prev. Close₹793.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹88,644.45
Day's High₹797.6
Day's Low₹773.15
52 Week's High₹912
52 Week's Low₹600.65
Book Value₹431.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,92,907.5
P/E10.06
EPS78.9
Divi. Yield1.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
892.46
892.46
892.46
892.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,76,354.07
3,26,715.99
2,79,195.6
2,52,982.73
Net Worth
3,77,246.53
3,27,608.45
2,80,088.06
2,53,875.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
19,931.77
29,557.83
39,225.57
14,093.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,710.5
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,264.1
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
776.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,779.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,063.4
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ketan S Vikamsey
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mrugank M Paranjape
Managing Director
Ashwini Kumar Tewari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aruna Nitin Dak.
Managing Director
Alok Kumar Choudhary
Managing Director
VINAY MURALLDHAR TONSE
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Kumar Dubey
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swati Gupta
Nominee (RBI)
Ajay Kumar
Nominee
Nagaraju Maddirala
Managing Director
Rama Mohan Rao Amara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by State Bank of India
Summary
State Bank of India was incorporated on 01 July, 1955. The Government of India nationalized the Imperial Bank of India in 1955, with Reserve Bank of India taking a 60% stake, and the name changed to State Bank of India. State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services institution. Headquartered in Mumbai, SBI has been providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporate, public bodies, and institutional customers.The Bank operates in four business segments, namely Treasury, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business. The Treasury segment includes the investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts. The Corporate/ Wholesale Banking segment comprises the lending activities of Corporate Accounts Group, Mid Corporate Accounts Group and Stressed Assets Management Group. The Retail Banking segment consists of branches in National Banking Group, which primarily includes personal banking activities, including lending activities to corporate customers having banking relations with branches in the National Banking Group. SBI provides a range of banking products through their vast network of branches in India and Overseas, including products aimed at NRIs. The State Bank Group, with over 22,266 branches, has the largest banking branch network in India. The State Bank of India is the 10th most reputed company in the world acco
Read More
The State Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹776.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹692907.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of State Bank of India is 10.06 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a State Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of State Bank of India is ₹600.65 and ₹912 as of 06 Jan ‘25
State Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.91%, 3 Years at 19.00%, 1 Year at 23.30%, 6 Month at -5.54%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at -7.09%.
