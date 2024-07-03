iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Bank of India Share Price

776.4
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open797.4
  • Day's High797.6
  • 52 Wk High912
  • Prev. Close793.4
  • Day's Low773.15
  • 52 Wk Low 600.65
  • Turnover (lac)88,644.45
  • P/E10.06
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value431.46
  • EPS78.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,92,907.5
  • Div. Yield1.73
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open846.95
  • Day's High850.55
  • Spot848.95
  • Prev. Close852
  • Day's Low840
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot750
  • OI(Chg %)-22,86,750 (-10.14%)
  • Roll Over%5.85
  • Roll Cost1.36
  • Traded Vol.3,29,93,250 (-15.45%)
View More Futures

State Bank of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

797.4

Prev. Close

793.4

Turnover(Lac.)

88,644.45

Day's High

797.6

Day's Low

773.15

52 Week's High

912

52 Week's Low

600.65

Book Value

431.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,92,907.5

P/E

10.06

EPS

78.9

Divi. Yield

1.73

State Bank of India Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13.7

Record Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

State Bank of India NEWS AND UPDATE

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:51 AM

The business also said that the appointment was made for a three-year term, beginning on the day he assumed responsibility for his position.

Read More
SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Read More
SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|10:54 AM

For bonds and loans denominated in dollars, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) has emerged as a crucial benchmark.

Read More
RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

Read More
SBI FD Programs Extended

SBI FD Programs Extended

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

SBI's Amrit Kalash gives 7.10% interest for a 400-day term, while Amrit Vrishti offers 7.25% for 444 days.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

State Bank of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.91%

Non-Promoter- 34.47%

Institutions: 34.46%

Non-Institutions: 7.59%

Custodian: 1.02%

Read More
Share Price

State Bank of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

892.46

892.46

892.46

892.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,76,354.07

3,26,715.99

2,79,195.6

2,52,982.73

Net Worth

3,77,246.53

3,27,608.45

2,80,088.06

2,53,875.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

19,931.77

29,557.83

39,225.57

14,093.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

State Bank of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,710.5

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,264.1

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

776.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,779.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,063.4

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT State Bank of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ketan S Vikamsey

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mrugank M Paranjape

Managing Director

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

PRAFULLA PREMSUKH CHHAJED

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aruna Nitin Dak.

Managing Director

Alok Kumar Choudhary

Managing Director

VINAY MURALLDHAR TONSE

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Kumar Dubey

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swati Gupta

Nominee (RBI)

Ajay Kumar

Nominee

Nagaraju Maddirala

Managing Director

Rama Mohan Rao Amara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by State Bank of India

Summary

State Bank of India was incorporated on 01 July, 1955. The Government of India nationalized the Imperial Bank of India in 1955, with Reserve Bank of India taking a 60% stake, and the name changed to State Bank of India. State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services institution. Headquartered in Mumbai, SBI has been providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporate, public bodies, and institutional customers.The Bank operates in four business segments, namely Treasury, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business. The Treasury segment includes the investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts. The Corporate/ Wholesale Banking segment comprises the lending activities of Corporate Accounts Group, Mid Corporate Accounts Group and Stressed Assets Management Group. The Retail Banking segment consists of branches in National Banking Group, which primarily includes personal banking activities, including lending activities to corporate customers having banking relations with branches in the National Banking Group. SBI provides a range of banking products through their vast network of branches in India and Overseas, including products aimed at NRIs. The State Bank Group, with over 22,266 branches, has the largest banking branch network in India. The State Bank of India is the 10th most reputed company in the world acco
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the State Bank of India share price today?

The State Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹776.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of State Bank of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹692907.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of State Bank of India?

The PE and PB ratios of State Bank of India is 10.06 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of State Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a State Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of State Bank of India is ₹600.65 and ₹912 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of State Bank of India?

State Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.91%, 3 Years at 19.00%, 1 Year at 23.30%, 6 Month at -5.54%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at -7.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of State Bank of India?

The shareholding pattern of State Bank of India is as follows:
Promoters - 56.92 %
Institutions - 34.46 %
Public - 7.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.