Summary

State Bank of India was incorporated on 01 July, 1955. The Government of India nationalized the Imperial Bank of India in 1955, with Reserve Bank of India taking a 60% stake, and the name changed to State Bank of India. State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services institution. Headquartered in Mumbai, SBI has been providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporate, public bodies, and institutional customers.The Bank operates in four business segments, namely Treasury, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Business. The Treasury segment includes the investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts. The Corporate/ Wholesale Banking segment comprises the lending activities of Corporate Accounts Group, Mid Corporate Accounts Group and Stressed Assets Management Group. The Retail Banking segment consists of branches in National Banking Group, which primarily includes personal banking activities, including lending activities to corporate customers having banking relations with branches in the National Banking Group. SBI provides a range of banking products through their vast network of branches in India and Overseas, including products aimed at NRIs. The State Bank Group, with over 22,266 branches, has the largest banking branch network in India. The State Bank of India is the 10th most reputed company in the world acco

