Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 18 Oct 2024

STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting The meeting of Central Board of the Bank which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, to also consider, inter alia, the following: To seek approval for raising funds during FY25 by way of issuance of Basel III compliant capital instruments in INR and/or USD. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results and Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To seek approval for raising of long term bonds Raising of long term bonds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of upto US$ 3 Billion under Reg-S/144A Long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of upto US$ 3 billion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 1 May 2024

STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (a) Regulation 50(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Thursday 9th May 2024 at Mumbai to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Further intimation is given in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that in the above stated meeting the Central Board of the Bank may also consider declaration of dividend if any for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09.05.2024 Book Closure from 23.05.2024 to 25.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Update on acquisition

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024