iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Bank of India Board Meeting

766.1
(1.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:58 PM

St Bk of India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting The meeting of Central Board of the Bank which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, to also consider, inter alia, the following: To seek approval for raising funds during FY25 by way of issuance of Basel III compliant capital instruments in INR and/or USD. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results and Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To seek approval for raising of long term bonds Raising of long term bonds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of upto US$ 3 Billion under Reg-S/144A Long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of upto US$ 3 billion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20241 May 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (a) Regulation 50(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Thursday 9th May 2024 at Mumbai to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Further intimation is given in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that in the above stated meeting the Central Board of the Bank may also consider declaration of dividend if any for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09.05.2024 Book Closure from 23.05.2024 to 25.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Update on acquisition
Board Meeting3 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
STATE BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter / nine months ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

St Bk of India: Related News

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:51 AM

The business also said that the appointment was made for a three-year term, beginning on the day he assumed responsibility for his position.

Read More
SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Read More
SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|10:54 AM

For bonds and loans denominated in dollars, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) has emerged as a crucial benchmark.

Read More
RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

Read More
SBI FD Programs Extended

SBI FD Programs Extended

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

SBI's Amrit Kalash gives 7.10% interest for a 400-day term, while Amrit Vrishti offers 7.25% for 444 days.

Read More
SBI Sanctions ₹10,050 Crore for DVC's 1600 MW Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand

SBI Sanctions ₹10,050 Crore for DVC's 1600 MW Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|11:33 AM

The project involves the development of a 1600 MW (2x800 MW) thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand, with a total cost of ₹14,357.74 Crore.

Read More
SBI head warns of banking gap in new industries

SBI head warns of banking gap in new industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|01:25 PM

He emphasised the necessity for banks to learn new abilities for evaluating new business sectors.

Read More
SBI raises ₹7,500 Crore via first Basel III tier 2 bonds

SBI raises ₹7,500 Crore via first Basel III tier 2 bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|02:19 PM

Shri C S Setty, Chairman of SBI, emphasised the increased participation and diversity of bids, demonstrating investors' trust in the bank.

Read More
SBI Research Dismisses Bank Deposit Fears

SBI Research Dismisses Bank Deposit Fears

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|02:47 PM

The momentum continued into FY24, with deposits increasing by Rs 24.3 lakh crore and credit by Rs 27.5 lakh crore.

Read More
Rana AK Singh takes over as MD of SBI

Rana AK Singh takes over as MD of SBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|02:12 PM

Gajendra Singh Rana, the former chief general manager of the Mumbai circle, has succeeded Singh as the nation's largest lender's DMD.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.