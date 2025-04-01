iifl-logo
SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

1 Apr 2025 , 08:15 PM

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has announced that its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be Salila Pande, starting from April 1, 2025. The announcement was made via a press release submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Salila Pande has almost 30 years of banking and financial services experience with the State Bank of India (SBI). Prior to her current role, she served as the Chief General Manager of the Mumbai Metro Circle, where she oversaw SBI’s retail banking activities in one of India’s most vital financial markets. Her experience as President & CEO of SBI California enabled the bank to successfully endure economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming Salila Pande to her new role, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman of State Bank of India and also SBI Card and Payment Services said, “Her experience and accomplishments in the cards and payments domain will add significant thrust towards new product development, innovation, expansion and value creation for all stakeholders of SBI Card.”

Salila Pande said her new position was important and added that digital adoption and changing demographics are some of the factors fueling demand for credit card services in India’s evolving financial sector.

Speaking on the occasion, she noted SBI Card’s strong legacy of innovation and customer-centric solutions, which positions the card company to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the Indian credit card market.

It also has a strong portfolio of credit cards covering both individual and corporate credit cards, with different products focused on lifestyle, travel, rewards and banking partnerships.

Until December 2024, SBI Card has over 20 Million credit cards in force, highlighting its presence in the Indian financial space. It leverages technology to improve its services and expand its reach with a proven customer acquisition funnel. SBI Card is publicly traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

