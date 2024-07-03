Summary

The Company was incorporated as SSN Logistics Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi (RoC) on June 22, 2011. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Delhivery Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on December 8, 2015. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders on September 29, 2021, name of the Company got changed to Delhivery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by the RoC.The Company provide a full-range of logistics services, including express parcel and heavy goods delivery, part-truckload freight (PTL), truckload freight (TL), warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services, such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services and fraud detection. Apart from this, the Company provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 21,342 Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCGs, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.The team of 474 engineering, data and product professional

