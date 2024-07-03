SectorLogistics
Open₹343.6
Prev. Close₹341.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹718.34
Day's High₹344.45
Day's Low₹337.75
52 Week's High₹488
52 Week's Low₹325.5
Book Value₹130.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,099.5
P/E199.97
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.68
72.87
64.21
1.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
53.88
Reserves
9,545.82
9,497.46
6,092.93
2,860.41
Net Worth
9,619.5
9,570.33
6,157.14
2,915.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
3,499.78
2,777.45
yoy growth (%)
26
Raw materials
-10.21
-5.77
As % of sales
0.29
0.2
Employee costs
-555.31
-486.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-290.79
-264
Depreciation
-353.12
-254.38
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
192.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26
Op profit growth
-71.36
EBIT growth
-5.85
Net profit growth
25.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,141.54
7,225.3
6,882.29
3,646.53
2,780.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,141.54
7,225.3
6,882.29
3,646.53
2,780.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
461.39
318.52
156.14
191.76
208.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Deepak Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
SRIVATSAN RAJAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saugata Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Romesh Sobti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aruna Sundararajan
Managing Director & CEO
Sahil Barua
Director & Chief Tech Officer
Kapil Bharati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anindya Ghose
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Delhivery Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as SSN Logistics Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi (RoC) on June 22, 2011. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Delhivery Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on December 8, 2015. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders on September 29, 2021, name of the Company got changed to Delhivery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by the RoC.The Company provide a full-range of logistics services, including express parcel and heavy goods delivery, part-truckload freight (PTL), truckload freight (TL), warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services, such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services and fraud detection. Apart from this, the Company provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 21,342 Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCGs, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.The team of 474 engineering, data and product professional
Read More
The Delhivery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delhivery Ltd is ₹25099.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delhivery Ltd is 199.97 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delhivery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delhivery Ltd is ₹325.5 and ₹488 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delhivery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -13.95%, 1 Year at -13.90%, 6 Month at -14.42%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at 0.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.