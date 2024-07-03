iifl-logo-icon 1
Delhivery Ltd Share Price

337.9
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:55 AM

  • Open343.6
  • Day's High344.45
  • 52 Wk High488
  • Prev. Close341.8
  • Day's Low337.75
  • 52 Wk Low 325.5
  • Turnover (lac)718.34
  • P/E199.97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value130.74
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,099.5
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open351.65
  • Day's High356.3
  • Spot350.95
  • Prev. Close355.85
  • Day's Low346.3
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,525
  • OI(Chg %)-13,13,025 (-61.06%)
  • Roll Over%30.68
  • Roll Cost-1.08
  • Traded Vol.32,10,125 (-41.15%)
Delhivery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

343.6

Prev. Close

341.8

Turnover(Lac.)

718.34

Day's High

344.45

Day's Low

337.75

52 Week's High

488

52 Week's Low

325.5

Book Value

130.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,099.5

P/E

199.97

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0

Delhivery Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Delhivery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Delhivery Posts ₹10.2 Crore Q2 Profit

Delhivery Posts ₹10.2 Crore Q2 Profit

19 Nov 2024|02:38 PM

Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 million

Delhivery shares worth ₹910.20 Crore change hands; stock slips ~1%

Delhivery shares worth ₹910.20 Crore change hands; stock slips ~1%

10 Jul 2024|11:31 AM

CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.

Delhivery Stake Up for Grabs as CPPIB Looks to Exit

Delhivery Stake Up for Grabs as CPPIB Looks to Exit

10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Delhivery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 83.59%

Institutions: 83.59%

Non-Institutions: 16.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delhivery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.68

72.87

64.21

1.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

53.88

Reserves

9,545.82

9,497.46

6,092.93

2,860.41

Net Worth

9,619.5

9,570.33

6,157.14

2,915.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

3,499.78

2,777.45

yoy growth (%)

26

Raw materials

-10.21

-5.77

As % of sales

0.29

0.2

Employee costs

-555.31

-486.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-290.79

-264

Depreciation

-353.12

-254.38

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

192.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26

Op profit growth

-71.36

EBIT growth

-5.85

Net profit growth

25.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,141.54

7,225.3

6,882.29

3,646.53

2,780.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,141.54

7,225.3

6,882.29

3,646.53

2,780.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

461.39

318.52

156.14

191.76

208.05

Delhivery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Delhivery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Deepak Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

SRIVATSAN RAJAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saugata Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Romesh Sobti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aruna Sundararajan

Managing Director & CEO

Sahil Barua

Director & Chief Tech Officer

Kapil Bharati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anindya Ghose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delhivery Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as SSN Logistics Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi (RoC) on June 22, 2011. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Delhivery Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on December 8, 2015. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders on September 29, 2021, name of the Company got changed to Delhivery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by the RoC.The Company provide a full-range of logistics services, including express parcel and heavy goods delivery, part-truckload freight (PTL), truckload freight (TL), warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services, such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services and fraud detection. Apart from this, the Company provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 21,342 Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCGs, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.The team of 474 engineering, data and product professional
Company FAQs

What is the Delhivery Ltd share price today?

The Delhivery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delhivery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delhivery Ltd is ₹25099.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delhivery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delhivery Ltd is 199.97 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delhivery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delhivery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delhivery Ltd is ₹325.5 and ₹488 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delhivery Ltd?

Delhivery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -13.95%, 1 Year at -13.90%, 6 Month at -14.42%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at 0.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delhivery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delhivery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 83.59 %
Public - 16.41 %

