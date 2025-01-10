To the Members of Delhivery Limited (formerly known as Delhivery Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Delhivery Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") read with the companies Indian Accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state

of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Impairment of investment relating to Spoton Logistics Private Limited (subsidiary) Principal audit procedures performed included the following: Refer Note 5 of the Standalone Financials statement: 1. We obtained understanding of the process followed by the Company in respect of the assessment of impairment of investment and other dues from identified subsidiary; Investments in subsidiary are accounted for at cost less impairment in the Companys Standalone Financial Statements; If impairment indicators exist, the recoverable amounts of the investments in subsidiary are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Any such impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. 2. Evaluated the Companys accounting policy in respect of impairment assessment of investments and other dues from identified subsidiary; During the current year, based on identified impairment indicators, management carried out impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of the investment to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognised. 3. Tested the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls relating to impairment assessment of investment in subsidiary including those over the key assumptions and the valuation methodology; The Company used the discounted cash flow model to arrive at recoverable values, which requires management to make estimates and assumptions particularly relating to future revenue growth and the valuation assumptions, such as those relating to weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate. 4. Evaluated the reasonableness of the cash flow projections used by the Management including the business assumptions relating to future revenue growth and perform a look back analysis of past projections and actual results; We have determined the estimation of recoverable value of the investment in Spoton Logistic Private Limited (with carrying value ofRs. 15,378 million as on March 31, 2024) as a key audit matter due to the significance of the investment amount and the significant estimates and judgement involved in estimation of these assumptions. 5. Tested the appropriateness of the input data used by the Management by reconciling the projected cash flows with underlying business plan and related details; 6. Evaluated the objectivity, competency and independence of the specialist engaged by the Company and review the valuation report which will issue by such specialist; 7. We have used our valuation specialists to assess overall reasonableness of the assumptions use particularly those relating to the weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate; 8. Performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions such as weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate; and 9. Evaluated the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in the financial statements in respect of the impairment testing.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director report, but does not includethe consolidated financial statements, Standalone Financial Statements and ourauditors reportthereon. The Director report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guaranteethat an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whetherthe Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Flowever, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit workand in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for keeping backup on daily basis of such books of

account maintained in electronic mode, in a server physically located outside India (Refer Note 47 (b) to thefinancial statement). Subsequent to theyear end, the Company has started keeping the daily back-up of such other books of accounts and other books and paper in a server physically located in India which has also been disclosed in the aforesaid note.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordingtothe explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordingtothe explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 (b) to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. TheCompanydid not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) TheManagementhasrepresentedthat.tothe

best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 46(i) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 46(i) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend duringtheyearand has notproposed final dividend for the year; and

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that:

(i) in respect of certain accounting software, audittrail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes, and,

(ii) in respect of an accounting software for maintenance of payroll records, operated by third party software service provider, in the absence of an independent auditors system and organisation controls report covering the requirement of audit trail (at database level), we are unable to comment whether audittrail feature at the database level was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audittrail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No 117366W/W-100018) (Vikas Khurana) (Partner) Place: Gurugram (Membership No. 503760) Date: May 17, 2024 (UDIN: 24503760BKFDHC9509)

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Delhivery Limited ("the Company") as at March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on "the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate

internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the riskthat a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material

respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No 117366W/W-100018) (Vikas Khurana) (Partner) Place: Gurugram (Membership No. 503760) Date: May 17, 2024 (UDIN: 24503760BKFDHC9509)

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records

examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in (property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress), according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date, except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. million) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not held in the name of Company Mather Square, Cochin 5.25 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Ravipuram, Cochin 13.18 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. G.T. Road, Ludhiana 1.67 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Metta Nagar, Tamil Nadu 2.13 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Ramnagar, Tripura 1.30 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Atur House, Pune 19.20 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Shops 47 & 48, Sagar Complex, Pune 4.06 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Shops 1,2 & 3, Sagar Complex, Pune 6.94 Fedex Express Transportation and Supply Chain services (India) Private Limited No Acquired on December 04, 2021 Refer Note 3 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right- of-Use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property underthe Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion

and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories applicable, when compared with books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess ofRs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in and granted secured/ unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in million) A. Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: Subsidiaries 550.50 Others (Employee Loan) 40.72 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiaries 1,638.67 Others (Employee Loan) 35.58

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the all the above mentioned loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted bythe Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted bythe Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and making investments. The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provide guarantees during the year under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business/ activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Income-tax, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in a few cases of provident fund and Employees State Insurance. We have been informed that the provisions of Sales tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, Service tax, Sales tax, duty of Excise, duty of Customs, are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Income tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date thev became pavable except as below:

Name of Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in million) Period to which the Amount relates Due date Date of Payment Professional Tax Professional Tax (Refer note 19) 8.60 FY 2022-23 During the year ended March 31, 2023 (Multiple dates) Not paid yet

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Forum where Dispute is pending FY which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs. in million) Amount involved net of deposits. (Rs. in million) Goods and Service Tax, 2017 GST Assistant Commissioner Appeals (Delhi) 2017-18 36.70 34.87 Assistant Commissioner Appeals (Karnataka) 2018-19 15.12 15.12 Commissioner (Appeals) (Bihar) 2017-18 4.73 4.26 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar) 2018-19 0.48 0.48 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax CIT (Appeals) 2016-17 344.91 344.91 2015-16 126.26 126.48 Value Added Tax Value Added Tax Additional Commissioner (Appeal, Commercial Tax 2017-18 57.00 Nil

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1956 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) As informed to us, the Company has not raised any short-term fund. Hence, reporting under clause (ix)

(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of

or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate company.

(x) (a) In our opinion, money raised by way of initial public

offer by the Company towards the end of the previous year which was unutilised as on April 01, 2023 have been utilised for the purposes for which they were raised during the year. During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(xv) In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)

(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviO The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit but had incurred cash

losses amounting to Rs. 362.66 million in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has incurred losses during the three immediately preceding financial years and hence, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.