|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|280
|₹0.050%
|00%
|-
|-
|290
|₹20%
|1,5250%
|3,0500%
|₹74.50%
|300
|₹0.10%
|1,02,1750%
|-
|-
|310
|₹0.050%
|53,3750%
|-
|-
|315
|₹0.05-66.66%
|38,1250%
|1,5250%
|₹36.40%
|320
|₹0.05-75%
|2,04,350-4.28%
|3,0500%
|₹50.30%
|325
|₹0.20%
|73,2000%
|38,125-13.79%
|₹20.05-34.15%
|330
|₹0.05-75%
|1,73,850-0.86%
|13,7250%
|₹16.80%
|335
|₹0.05-80%
|33,550-33.33%
|1,12,850-3.89%
|₹7.9-42.96%
|340
|₹0.05-87.5%
|2,18,075-16.37%
|59,4750%
|₹8.9-27.34%
|345
|₹0.05-87.5%
|1,69,275-11.2%
|1,54,025-27.85%
|₹1.8-68.69%
|350
|₹0.05-95.83%
|1,35,725-28.22%
|1,60,125-18.60%
|₹0.05-98.55%
|355
|₹8.95175.38%
|1,96,725-3.73%
|2,53,150-28.75%
|₹0.05-96.87%
|360
|₹8.546.55%
|2,40,950-13.18%
|1,20,475-37.30%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|365
|₹1691.61%
|64,050-16%
|3,49,225-30.18%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|370
|₹2135.04%
|2,08,925-1.43%
|2,57,725-11.05%
|₹0.05-80%
|375
|₹24.525.31%
|1,12,850-1.33%
|3,43,125-24.49%
|₹0.05-75%
|380
|₹2916%
|2,01,300-4.34%
|3,08,050-22.00%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|385
|₹3467.48%
|1,32,6750%
|4,69,700-1.59%
|₹0.05-50%
|390
|₹39.56.75%
|1,79,950-4.06%
|2,02,8250%
|₹0.050%
|395
|₹44.316.57%
|45,7500%
|13,80,125-0.22%
|₹0.05-50%
|400
|₹52.619%
|1,32,6750%
|2,30,2750%
|₹0.05-50%
|405
|₹39.80%
|21,3500%
|3,66,0000%
|₹0.050%
|410
|₹58.515.61%
|48,8000%
|89,9750%
|₹0.05-50%
|415
|-
|-
|1,41,8250%
|₹0.050%
|420
|₹65.613.98%
|1,5250%
|80,8250%
|₹0.050%
|425
|-
|-
|85,4000%
|₹0.050%
|430
|-
|-
|1,38,7750%
|₹0.050%
|440
|-
|-
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
