Delhivery Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.68
72.87
64.21
1.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
53.88
Reserves
9,545.82
9,497.46
6,092.93
2,860.41
Net Worth
9,619.5
9,570.33
6,157.14
2,915.92
Minority Interest
Debt
1,164.58
917.69
1,055.21
1,098.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10,784.08
10,488.02
7,212.35
4,014.24
Fixed Assets
1,993.13
1,559.6
1,496.78
1,125.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,614.76
3,945.16
3,706.45
1,162.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3,813.74
4,381.61
1,830.86
1,471.4
Inventories
16.42
19.34
25.31
25.88
Inventory Days
2.69
Sundry Debtors
1,288.22
1,402.46
775.11
572.87
Debtor Days
59.74
Other Current Assets
3,568.31
3,997.86
1,948.58
1,479.66
Sundry Creditors
-812.81
-806.19
-747.38
-451.01
Creditor Days
47.03
Other Current Liabilities
-246.4
-231.86
-170.76
-156
Cash
362.44
601.66
178.26
254.43
Total Assets
10,784.07
10,488.03
7,212.35
4,014.25
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
