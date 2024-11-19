Delhivery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-290.79
-264
Depreciation
-353.12
-254.38
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
192.27
Other operating items
Operating
-451.64
Capital expenditure
457.74
Free cash flow
6.1
Equity raised
6,353.63
Investing
-33.84
Financing
1,653.35
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
7,979.23
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
