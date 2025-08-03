Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

Delhivery posted a sharp improvement in its June quarter earnings, with net profit climbing 67% year-on-year to ₹91 crore. This surge is buoyed by solid operational performance across key segments.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6% to ₹2,294 crore. And this surge is supported by a steady rise in shipment volumes and higher efficiency from its expanding network.

The company’s operating profit (EBITDA) surged 53% to ₹149 crore. This shows gains from scale and tighter cost controls. This helped improve the EBITDA margin to 6.5%. This is compared to 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

The express parcel segment remained a growth engine. Its volumes reached 208 million shipments. And this marks a 14% year-on-year increase. Revenue from this vertical grew 10% to ₹1,403 crore. This is helped by consistent demand from e-commerce and retail clients.

Delhivery’s part truckload (PTL) business also posted a robust quarter, clocking a 15% rise in tonnage and 17% revenue growth to ₹508 crore. The service EBITDA margin in this segment jumped to 10.7%, a significant improvement from 3.2% last year.

Performance across other segments such as supply chain, full truckload, and cross-border logistics was mixed, with revenue either flat or declining. The company, however, said new ventures like Rapid and Direct are beginning to gain traction and are expected to scale in the coming months.

CEO Sahil Barua said the company is entering the festive season with strong momentum and continues to benefit from operating leverage as shipment volumes rise.

