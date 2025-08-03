iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

3 Aug 2025 , 12:10 AM

Delhivery posted a sharp improvement in its June quarter earnings, with net profit climbing 67% year-on-year to ₹91 crore. This surge is buoyed by solid operational performance across key segments.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6% to ₹2,294 crore. And this surge is supported by a steady rise in shipment volumes and higher efficiency from its expanding network.

The company’s operating profit (EBITDA) surged 53% to ₹149 crore. This shows gains from scale and tighter cost controls. This helped improve the EBITDA margin to 6.5%. This is compared to 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

The express parcel segment remained a growth engine. Its volumes reached 208 million shipments. And this marks a 14% year-on-year increase. Revenue from this vertical grew 10% to ₹1,403 crore. This is helped by consistent demand from e-commerce and retail clients.

Delhivery’s part truckload (PTL) business also posted a robust quarter, clocking a 15% rise in tonnage and 17% revenue growth to ₹508 crore. The service EBITDA margin in this segment jumped to 10.7%, a significant improvement from 3.2% last year.

Performance across other segments such as supply chain, full truckload, and cross-border logistics was mixed, with revenue either flat or declining. The company, however, said new ventures like Rapid and Direct are beginning to gain traction and are expected to scale in the coming months.

CEO Sahil Barua said the company is entering the festive season with strong momentum and continues to benefit from operating leverage as shipment volumes rise.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Delhivery
  • Indian Market News
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Go Fashion Q1 Profit Falls 22% to ₹22.2 Crore

Go Fashion Q1 Profit Falls 22% to ₹22.2 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|12:16 AM
Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|12:10 AM
LIC Housing Finance Q1 Profit Rises 4.4% to ₹1,364 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Profit Rises 4.4% to ₹1,364 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:59 PM
PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:52 PM
ITC Q1 Profit Inches Up to ₹4,912 Crore; Revenue Jumps 15%

ITC Q1 Profit Inches Up to ₹4,912 Crore; Revenue Jumps 15%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.