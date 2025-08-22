iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

22 Aug 2025 , 11:46 AM

R Systems International Ltd. zoomed as much as 17% in Friday’s intraday session after the company announced a definitive agreement for acquisition of Novigo Solutions. The company has specialization in low-code / no-code (LCNC) development and intelligent-automation services.

At around 11.14 AM, R Systems was trading 12.04% higher at ₹474.50, against the previous close of ₹423.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹496.60, and ₹448.70, respectively.

The company announced that the upfront consideration for the transaction is ₹400 Crore. In addition to this, a stock consideration linked to future Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) achievement. The acquisition will be acquisition accretive for R Systems from the first year, the company announced.

The company stated that the acquisition will create a global digital product engineering services powerhouse with an EBITDA of ₹380 Crore, and revenue of ₹2,060 Crore. 

Novigo’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate of 44% for over 3 years with 25% EBITDA margin and healthy cash flow, stated the company in its filing.

With this acquisition, R Systems will expand its offerings in the Middle East Region and gain delivery presence in Bengaluru and tier-2 cities such as Mangalore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Novigo Acquisition
  • R Systems International
  • R Systems International Acquisition
  • R Systems International News
  • R Systems International Novigo
  • R Systems International Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|02:07 PM
R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|11:46 AM
NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|10:43 AM
HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|10:40 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.