Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Supreme Industries Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for the supply of around two lakh 10 kg composite LPG cylinders, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

The repeat order has been awarded through a tender process and is estimated to be valued at approximately ₹54 crore, reflecting continued business engagement between the two companies.

The contract will remain valid for a period of six months from the date of placement of the Letter of Acceptance and may be extended by BPCL for an additional period of up to six months. Supreme Industries clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions.

Earlier, while announcing its September quarter results in October, the company stated that it recorded an 8 percent growth in overall volumes during the first six months of the financial year. The company also indicated that it expects full year volume growth to be in the range of 12 percent to 14 percent, supported by steady demand across segments.

Following its June quarter performance, Supreme Industries revised its FY26 guidance, increasing Plastic and Furniture segment volume growth to a range of 15 percent to 17 percent. The company also raised its overall volume growth guidance for FY26 to 14 percent to 15 percent, while maintaining its EBITDA margin guidance at 14.5 percent to 15.5 percent.

For the July to September quarter, Supreme Industries reported a 20 percent year on year decline in net profit to ₹165 crore. Revenue for the same quarter increased 5 percent to ₹2,273 crore, reflecting stable topline growth despite pressure on profitability.