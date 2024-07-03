Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3,031
Prev. Close₹3,048.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹32,248.12
Day's High₹3,081.35
Day's Low₹2,955
52 Week's High₹3,652.25
52 Week's Low₹2,090.2
Book Value₹1,399.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,11,672.53
P/E14.66
EPS207.84
Divi. Yield1.48
Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
375.79
374.43
270.52
253.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48,192.6
42,932.21
25,661.67
21,315.31
Net Worth
48,568.39
43,306.64
25,932.19
21,568.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
479.65
8,378.66
4,381.31
151.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34,478.92
30,476.78
19,255.17
17,420.45
16,562.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34,478.92
30,476.78
19,255.17
17,420.45
16,562.36
Other Operating Income
485.49
0
0
0
0
Other Income
233.83
31.61
19.06
15.95
20.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Sridhar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D V Ravi
Executive Vice Chairman
Umesh Revankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradeep Kumar Panja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ignatius Michael Viljoen
Managing Director & CEO
Y S Chakravarti
Managing Director & CFO
Parag Sharma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Jugal Kishore Mohapatra
Independent Director
Maya Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
U Balasundararao
Independent Director
GOKUL SUBRAMANIAN DIXIT
Independent Director
M V Bhanumathi
Independent Director
S Ravindran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shriram Finance Ltd
Summary
Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) is the flagship company of Shriram Group, a diversified group with interests in financial services viz. Commercial vehicle finance, Consumer Finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products such as life and general insurance products and units of mutual funds. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financing commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, micro, small and medium enterprises, two-wheelers, gold and personal loans. The Company is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and finances passenger vehicles, Construction Equipment, Farm Equipment, MSMEs Gold, Personal loan and Working Capital Loans, among others.Shriram Finance Limited was incorporated on June 30, 1978 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was formed to provide hire purchase and lease finance for the medium and heavy commercial vehicles. In year 1993, the Company launched lease Portfolio Management Scheme and managed more than 100 crore of business through this Scheme.In March 1995, the company came out with a rights issue of 64.95 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 6.49 crore. The issue was to augment long-term resources and working capital and to enhance the leverage ability of the company. In the span of 20 years, the company had
Read More
The Shriram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2969.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Finance Ltd is ₹111672.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Finance Ltd is 14.66 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Finance Ltd is ₹2090.2 and ₹3652.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shriram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.86%, 3 Years at 34.58%, 1 Year at 45.85%, 6 Month at 6.94%, 3 Month at -10.59% and 1 Month at -3.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.