Shriram Finance Ltd Share Price

2,969.55
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,031
  • Day's High3,081.35
  • 52 Wk High3,652.25
  • Prev. Close3,048.35
  • Day's Low2,955
  • 52 Wk Low 2,090.2
  • Turnover (lac)32,248.12
  • P/E14.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,399.26
  • EPS207.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,11,672.53
  • Div. Yield1.48
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Shriram Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3,031

Prev. Close

3,048.35

Turnover(Lac.)

32,248.12

Day's High

3,081.35

Day's Low

2,955

52 Week's High

3,652.25

52 Week's Low

2,090.2

Book Value

1,399.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,11,672.53

P/E

14.66

EPS

207.84

Divi. Yield

1.48

Shriram Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shriram Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Shriram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.41%

Indian: 24.98%

Non-Promoter- 69.50%

Institutions: 69.50%

Non-Institutions: 5.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriram Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

375.79

374.43

270.52

253.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48,192.6

42,932.21

25,661.67

21,315.31

Net Worth

48,568.39

43,306.64

25,932.19

21,568.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

479.65

8,378.66

4,381.31

151.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

34,478.92

30,476.78

19,255.17

17,420.45

16,562.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34,478.92

30,476.78

19,255.17

17,420.45

16,562.36

Other Operating Income

485.49

0

0

0

0

Other Income

233.83

31.61

19.06

15.95

20.27

Shriram Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shriram Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Sridhar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D V Ravi

Executive Vice Chairman

Umesh Revankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradeep Kumar Panja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ignatius Michael Viljoen

Managing Director & CEO

Y S Chakravarti

Managing Director & CFO

Parag Sharma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Jugal Kishore Mohapatra

Independent Director

Maya Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

U Balasundararao

Independent Director

GOKUL SUBRAMANIAN DIXIT

Independent Director

M V Bhanumathi

Independent Director

S Ravindran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriram Finance Ltd

Summary

Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) is the flagship company of Shriram Group, a diversified group with interests in financial services viz. Commercial vehicle finance, Consumer Finance, life and general insurance, stock broking, chit funds and distribution of financial products such as life and general insurance products and units of mutual funds. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financing commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, micro, small and medium enterprises, two-wheelers, gold and personal loans. The Company is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and finances passenger vehicles, Construction Equipment, Farm Equipment, MSMEs Gold, Personal loan and Working Capital Loans, among others.Shriram Finance Limited was incorporated on June 30, 1978 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was formed to provide hire purchase and lease finance for the medium and heavy commercial vehicles. In year 1993, the Company launched lease Portfolio Management Scheme and managed more than 100 crore of business through this Scheme.In March 1995, the company came out with a rights issue of 64.95 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 6.49 crore. The issue was to augment long-term resources and working capital and to enhance the leverage ability of the company. In the span of 20 years, the company had
Company FAQs

What is the Shriram Finance Ltd share price today?

The Shriram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2969.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Finance Ltd is ₹111672.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shriram Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Finance Ltd is 14.66 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shriram Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Finance Ltd is ₹2090.2 and ₹3652.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shriram Finance Ltd?

Shriram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.86%, 3 Years at 34.58%, 1 Year at 45.85%, 6 Month at 6.94%, 3 Month at -10.59% and 1 Month at -3.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shriram Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shriram Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.40 %
Institutions - 69.51 %
Public - 5.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

