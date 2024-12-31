|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Shriram Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any Approval of periodical resource mobilisation plan Proposal of alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. Subject to the approval of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the said Board Meeting the Record Date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend shall be Thursday November 7 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Declared an interim dividend of 220% i.e. Rs.22/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, Approved periodical resource mobilisation plan, Approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (Debentures) on private placement basis for the purpose of business of the Company, sub-division/ split of 1 (One) fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each held by Members of the Company into 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs.2 (Rupees Two Only) each and alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Shriram Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures bonds on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company. 1. Approved and taken on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Approved periodical resource mobilisation plan including issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) /subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis and/or public issue in one or more tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company from August 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Gokul Dixit (DIN 00357170) and Mrs. M. V. Bhanumathi (DIN 10172983) as Additional Directors of the Company in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director Re-appointment of Mr. Umesh Revankar (DIN 00141189) as Executive Vice Chairman of the Company for a further period of 5 years Elevation and re-designation of Mr. Parag Sharma (DIN 02916744), Joint Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as Managing Director & CFO with effect from June 1, 2024 for the remainder of his tenure i.e. up to December 12, 2026 We further inform you that in the said meeting, the Board of directors also approved basis the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the employee benefit plan titled Shriram Finance Limited Employees Phantom Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 13,2024, inter-alia, considered and approved: (i) the proposal for disinvestment/ sale/ transfer of the Companys entire stake in Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL), high value debt-listed non-material subsidiary of the Company (Proposed Transaction); and (ii) the draft of the share purchase agreement to be executed, among the Company as Seller 1, Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI Limited (Seller 2), SHFL and Mango Crest Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) (Purchaser) (Share Purchase Agreement), for undertaking the Proposed Transaction please find attachment
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|Shriram Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Resource mobilisation plan for the financial year 2024-25 for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches bonds/notes in offshore markets External Commercial Borrowings and other methods of borrowing for the purpose of business of the Company Matters relating to the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company 1. Approved audited annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing 45th AGM. Appointment of Tax Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. March 22, 2024, inter alia considered and accorded its approval: 1. to act as Option Provider as per indicative term sheet to be executed by and between Shriram Housing Finance Limited, high value debt listed non-material subsidiary of the Company (SHFL/Issuer), Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited (Investor) and the Company involving the proposal to issue Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) by Issuer to the Investor and 2. to purchase the said CCDs upon exercise of put /call option as per the Option Agreement to be executed between the Company, SHFL and Investor.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|Shriram Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated December 28 2023 regarding closure of Trading Window we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 25 2024 inter-alia to consider: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Approval of periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures bonds on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company. 3. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking shareholders approval for raising of funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debt securities on private placement basis for purpose of business of the Company. Shriram Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our letter dated January 8, 2024 regarding Board Meeting intimation, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, inter-alia, will also consider the recommendation of Second Interim Dividend for Financial year 2023-24. For the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, if so approved by the Board of Directors, the Record Date will be Tuesday, February 6, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024) Approved and taken on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Approved change in list of Key Management Personnel(KMP) of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Accordingly, five senior management personnel will cease to be designated as KMP with effect from close of business hours today i.e. January 25, 2024. Approved and taken on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results Q3 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.01.2024) With reference to our letters dated January 22, 2024 and January 25, 2024, the Company had inter-alia informed that the Board of Directors at its, meeting held on January 25, 2024 had declared Second Interim dividend of 100% i.e. Rs.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to be paid to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 being the Record Date, for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend on or before Friday, February 23, 2024. In this regard, we hereby inform you that the said Second Interim dividend for the Financial year 2023-24 is paid today to the eligible members of the Company i.e. Saturday, February 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)
