Shriram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

535.6
(0.68%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:09:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

375.79

374.43

270.52

253.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48,192.6

42,932.21

25,661.67

21,315.31

Net Worth

48,568.39

43,306.64

25,932.19

21,568.37

Minority Interest

Debt

1,85,841.14

1,57,906.29

1,14,846.14

1,06,545.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

358.43

298.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,34,767.96

2,01,510.94

1,40,778.33

1,28,114.27

Fixed Assets

3,287.41

3,392.78

418.09

437.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

10,656.64

8,565.06

6,809.16

3,197.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3,242.46

2,041.93

869.38

639.14

Networking Capital

-1,160.6

-290.82

-338.61

-904.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

51.63

17

5.35

8.92

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1,654.25

2,143.11

983.8

733.23

Sundry Creditors

-211.78

-293.24

-166.03

-152.52

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2,654.7

-2,157.69

-1,161.73

-1,494.55

Cash

10,812.64

15,817.41

16,355.16

16,441.82

Total Assets

26,838.55

29,526.36

24,113.18

19,811.23

