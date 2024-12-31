Shriram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
375.79
374.43
270.52
253.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48,192.6
42,932.21
25,661.67
21,315.31
Net Worth
48,568.39
43,306.64
25,932.19
21,568.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1,85,841.14
1,57,906.29
1,14,846.14
1,06,545.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
358.43
298.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,34,767.96
2,01,510.94
1,40,778.33
1,28,114.27
Fixed Assets
3,287.41
3,392.78
418.09
437.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,656.64
8,565.06
6,809.16
3,197.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3,242.46
2,041.93
869.38
639.14
Networking Capital
-1,160.6
-290.82
-338.61
-904.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
51.63
17
5.35
8.92
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,654.25
2,143.11
983.8
733.23
Sundry Creditors
-211.78
-293.24
-166.03
-152.52
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2,654.7
-2,157.69
-1,161.73
-1,494.55
Cash
10,812.64
15,817.41
16,355.16
16,441.82
Total Assets
26,838.55
29,526.36
24,113.18
19,811.23
