Shriram Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,969.55
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

Shriram Finance FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

479.65

8,378.66

4,381.31

151.59

Other operating items

Operating

479.65

8,378.66

4,381.31

151.59

Capital expenditure

271.22

-16.18

374.9

50.25

Free cash flow

750.87

8,362.48

4,756.21

201.84

Equity raised

47,534.09

39,423.44

33,501.08

29,071.39

Investing

3,611.31

399.37

-1,200.59

1,657.71

Financing

51,634.44

48,705.56

47,804.1

41,942.01

Dividends paid

539.65

303.67

113.44

113.44

Net in cash

1,04,070.36

97,194.52

84,974.24

72,986.39

Shriram Finance : related Articles

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

