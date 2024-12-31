iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shriram Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

532.15
(-5.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Shriram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.41%

0.41%

2%

2%

2%

Indian

24.98%

24.99%

23.41%

23.42%

23.43%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

69.5%

69.51%

69.58%

69.74%

69.85%

Non-Institutions

5.08%

5.07%

4.99%

4.82%

4.7%

Total Non-Promoter

74.59%

74.59%

74.58%

74.56%

74.55%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.41%

Indian: 24.98%

Non-Promoter- 69.50%

Institutions: 69.50%

Non-Institutions: 5.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shriram Finance: Related NEWS

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.