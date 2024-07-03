iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Finance Ltd Annually Results

2,828.95
(-2.41%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

34,478.92

30,476.78

19,255.17

17,420.45

16,562.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34,478.92

30,476.78

19,255.17

17,420.45

16,562.36

Other Operating Income

485.49

0

0

0

0

Other Income

233.83

31.61

19.06

15.95

20.27

Total Income

35,198.24

30,508.39

19,274.23

17,436.4

16,582.63

Total Expenditure

9,939.02

8,762.71

5,855.3

4,966.77

4,732.65

PBIDT

25,259.22

21,745.68

13,418.93

12,469.63

11,849.98

Interest

14,806.12

12,931.27

9,734.31

9,054.26

8,270.26

PBDT

10,453.1

8,814.41

3,684.62

3,415.37

3,579.72

Depreciation

568.83

600.69

135.37

137.36

141.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3,400.06

2,922.98

1,030.25

1,336.11

922.04

Deferred Tax

-906.9

-720.73

-188.93

-545.36

14.79

Reported Profit After Tax

7,391.11

6,011.47

2,707.93

2,487.26

2,501.84

Minority Interest After NP

32.51

8.99

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7,366.38

6,011.04

2,721.1

2,498.83

2,512.27

Extra-ordinary Items

200.63

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7,165.75

6,011.04

2,721.1

2,498.83

2,512.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

196.32

160.54

102.23

101.44

110.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

450

350

200

180

50

Equity

375.79

374.43

270.52

253.06

226.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

73.25

71.35

69.69

71.58

71.54

PBDTM(%)

30.31

28.92

19.13

19.6

21.61

PATM(%)

21.43

19.72

14.06

14.27

15.1

Shriram Finance: Related NEWS

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

