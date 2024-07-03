Shriram Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34,478.92
30,476.78
19,255.17
17,420.45
16,562.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34,478.92
30,476.78
19,255.17
17,420.45
16,562.36
Other Operating Income
485.49
0
0
0
0
Other Income
233.83
31.61
19.06
15.95
20.27
Total Income
35,198.24
30,508.39
19,274.23
17,436.4
16,582.63
Total Expenditure
9,939.02
8,762.71
5,855.3
4,966.77
4,732.65
PBIDT
25,259.22
21,745.68
13,418.93
12,469.63
11,849.98
Interest
14,806.12
12,931.27
9,734.31
9,054.26
8,270.26
PBDT
10,453.1
8,814.41
3,684.62
3,415.37
3,579.72
Depreciation
568.83
600.69
135.37
137.36
141.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,400.06
2,922.98
1,030.25
1,336.11
922.04
Deferred Tax
-906.9
-720.73
-188.93
-545.36
14.79
Reported Profit After Tax
7,391.11
6,011.47
2,707.93
2,487.26
2,501.84
Minority Interest After NP
32.51
8.99
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7,366.38
6,011.04
2,721.1
2,498.83
2,512.27
Extra-ordinary Items
200.63
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7,165.75
6,011.04
2,721.1
2,498.83
2,512.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
196.32
160.54
102.23
101.44
110.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
450
350
200
180
50
Equity
375.79
374.43
270.52
253.06
226.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.25
71.35
69.69
71.58
71.54
PBDTM(%)
30.31
28.92
19.13
19.6
21.61
PATM(%)
21.43
19.72
14.06
14.27
15.1
Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.
