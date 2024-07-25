iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Finance Ltd Option Chain

Shriram Finance Ltd Option Chain

532.15
(-5.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,000₹0.50%3000%
6000%₹608.95-14.29%2,040--
6000%₹523.90%2,200--
2,1000%₹353.850%2,400₹0.05-50%15,300-5.55%
--2,420₹0.05-99.07%3000%
3000%₹295.950%2,460--
--2,480₹2.70%4,8000%
4,2000%₹182.95-19.29%2,500₹0.2-50%54,600-7.14%
--2,550₹0.15-89.28%11,4000%
--2,560₹0.15-88%15,30034.21%
4,500-25%₹68.9-48.01%2,600₹0.05-90%59,400-15.38%
2,700-18.18%₹14.15-80.62%2,650₹0.05-96.42%22,500-25.74%
14,40060%₹20-68.27%2,660₹0.05-96.96%35,400-7.81%
--2,680₹2.1-41.66%7,800-25.71%
17,400-7.93%₹0.05-99.86%2,700₹22.65283.89%12,300-73.20%
15,600-31.57%₹0.35-97.3%2,740₹76.9248.75%10,200-22.72%
15,000-18.03%₹0.4-96.07%2,750₹65127.67%9,900-13.15%
26,100-15.53%₹0.9-90.81%2,760₹93.95159.88%12,300-10.86%
--2,780₹51.05-7.76%4,2000%
93,600-25.35%₹0.45-90.72%2,800₹12064.49%71,700-21.63%
7,500-10.71%₹0.25-91.37%2,820--
29,100-14.91%₹0.05-97.14%2,840₹158.931.37%11,1000%
39,000-31.21%₹0.1-93.1%2,850₹201.0567.26%33,000-0.90%
19,200-1.53%₹0.05-95.65%2,860--
19,800-27.47%₹0.1-86.66%2,880₹177.050%6,6000%
1,16,100-32.46%₹0.05-92.85%2,900₹23234.96%41,700-9.74%
18,600-3.12%₹0.05-90%2,920₹254.10%7,5000%
27,000-26.82%₹0.3-45.45%2,940₹275.632.5%10,500-2.77%
48,000-7.51%₹0.05-90%2,950₹291.717.47%5,100-10.52%
23,100-25.96%₹0.05-90%2,960₹28021.73%9,0000%
14,100-4.08%₹2.55628.57%2,980₹299.3569.21%3,300-15.38%
99,600-33.86%₹0.05-85.71%3,000₹319.719.2%28,500-1.04%
10,200-19.04%₹0.1-60%3,020₹145.950%3000%
34,500-1.70%₹0.05-75%3,040₹381.3520.85%5,100-22.72%
16,500-1.78%₹0.05-80%3,050₹370.3563.18%3,9000%
11,700-11.36%₹0.05-50%3,060--
1,800-50%₹0.05-83.33%3,080₹2480%9000%
70,500-26.79%₹0.05-85.71%3,100₹248.250%3,0000%
11,1000%₹0.05-66.66%3,120₹210.750%3,6000%
5,700-13.63%₹0.05-97.05%3,150--
14,700-7.54%₹0.05-87.5%3,160₹4300%3,0000%
47,100-43.92%₹0.1-50%3,200₹330.90%3000%
24,600-41.42%₹0.05-50%3,280--
21,900-61.97%₹0.05-83.33%3,300--
16,800-12.5%₹0.05-50%3,320--
27,900-16.21%₹0.05-50%3,400--

Shriram Finance: Related NEWS

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

