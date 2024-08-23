Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Nykaa: Harindarpal Singh and Associates intends to sell up to 1.4% of their share in the beauty and wellness e-commerce business. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs will assist with the sale, offering shares at a floor price of ₹198 each.

Wipro: The John Lewis Partnership has selected an IT services business to lead a complete transformation and upgrade of the UK retailer’s IT infrastructure. The agreement intends to strengthen JLP’s industry leadership and provide the company with a future-proof technology platform that will support long-term growth.

Shriram Finance: The business announced on Thursday that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has authorised the sale of Shriram Housing Finance’s whole interest to Mango Crest Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. The approval is conditional on regulatory approvals.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The company announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the commercial release of improved high-quality, disease-resistant coffee plants to producers.

Bharti Airtel: Following a recent appeal, the telecom operator claimed that its Goods and Services Tax bill had been reduced. The disagreement began with a demand from the Additional Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax in Delhi regarding the reverse charge system for License Fees and Spectrum Usage Charges.

Bharat Forge: The auto components company announced a strategic investment in Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on electric vehicle and e-mobility solutions. The investment comprises subscribing to 10,545,000 equity shares of KPTL with a face value of ₹10 each, for up to ₹105 Crore.

Adani Power: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad Bench has accepted the company’s ₹4,101 Crore resolution plan to buy Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL). The NCLT issued the order on August 21, 2024, and it was made public on the NCLT’s website the following day.

Zomato: The company has officially ended its intercity ‘Legends’ service, which delivered iconic dishes from ten cities across India to customers nationwide. The suspension comes after a temporary revival in July when it made changes to boost the service’s profitability. Despite these attempts, the service failed to establish the anticipated product-market fit.

Ambuja Cements: Holderind Investments, a promoter group firm, has announced a block deal to sell a 2.84% share in Ambuja Cements for $500 million, according to numerous sources. The block deal’s floor price is ₹600 per share, a 5% decrease from the previous closing price of ₹631.80 per share on August 22.

Bandhan Bank: The bank has introduced “Avni,” a unique savings account for women. It has also created Bandhan Bank Delights, an enterprise-wide loyalty program in which clients can earn reward points known as “delight points.” These points can be exchanged for purchases and exclusive incentives.

