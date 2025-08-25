Eris Lifesciences Gets ANVISA Approval for Ahmedabad Unit

Eris Lifesciences Ltd said a manufacturing unit at its Ahmedabad campus has received clearance from ANVISA, the national health regulator of Brazil.

The approval follows an inspection carried out in May 2025 and allows the company to enter Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America. A company spokesperson said the nod from a regulator of ANVISA’s stature is a strong validation of its manufacturing standards and quality systems. The same facility has also cleared inspections from several other regulators earlier this year.

Eris, set up in 2007, is the youngest company among India’s top 20 pharma players. It reported branded formulations revenue of over ₹3,000 crore, according to AWACS data, with a portfolio spread across diabetes, cardiovascular care, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, women’s health and critical care.

The company operates six plants making a range of products including oral solids, liquids, gels, injectables and biologics. Its reach extends across India through nearly 5,000 stockists and more than 5 lakh retail pharmacies.

Eris has scaled up sharply over the past five years, with FY25 revenue at ₹2,894 crore. The company said it has invested close to ₹4,000 crore in the last three years to diversify into new geographies, technologies and therapeutic segments.

