iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Eris Lifesciences Gets ANVISA Approval for Ahmedabad Unit

25 Aug 2025 , 01:43 PM

Eris Lifesciences Ltd said a manufacturing unit at its Ahmedabad campus has received clearance from ANVISA, the national health regulator of Brazil.

The approval follows an inspection carried out in May 2025 and allows the company to enter Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America. A company spokesperson said the nod from a regulator of ANVISA’s stature is a strong validation of its manufacturing standards and quality systems. The same facility has also cleared inspections from several other regulators earlier this year.

Eris, set up in 2007, is the youngest company among India’s top 20 pharma players. It reported branded formulations revenue of over ₹3,000 crore, according to AWACS data, with a portfolio spread across diabetes, cardiovascular care, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, women’s health and critical care.

The company operates six plants making a range of products including oral solids, liquids, gels, injectables and biologics. Its reach extends across India through nearly 5,000 stockists and more than 5 lakh retail pharmacies.

Eris has scaled up sharply over the past five years, with FY25 revenue at ₹2,894 crore. The company said it has invested close to ₹4,000 crore in the last three years to diversify into new geographies, technologies and therapeutic segments.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Ahmedabad
  • ANVISA
  • Eris Lifesciences
  • Indian m
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.