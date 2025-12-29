Aurobindo Pharma Arm CuraTeQ Terminates Biosimilar Licence Pact With BioFactura

CuraTeQ Biologics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, has mutually agreed to terminate its licence agreement with US based BioFactura Inc for the commercialisation of BFI 751, a proposed biosimilar of ustekinumab marketed as Stelara. The company stated that the decision was taken following a strategic review and is in line with CuraTeQ’s ongoing portfolio prioritisation initiatives.

The licence agreement was originally executed in July 2023 and was aimed at the commercialisation of the biosimilar across regulated markets. Under the terms of the arrangement, BioFactura was entitled to receive licence fees linked to development and commercial milestones.

CuraTeQ held global manufacturing rights for the product under a profit sharing structure as part of the agreement. Aurobindo Pharma clarified that the termination has been reached by mutual consent and will be effective from December 27, 2025. The company said the termination is not expected to have any material impact on its overall biosimilars strategy or long term growth plans.

Aurobindo Pharma also confirmed that BioFactura Inc is not related to the promoter or promoter group entities. The transaction does not fall under related party dealings, ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency.

The move reflects CuraTeQ’s continued focus on optimising its biosimilars pipeline and reallocating resources towards priority development programmes, while maintaining its commitment to the biosimilars segment.