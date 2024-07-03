iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Share Price

1,312.65
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:57 PM

  • Open1,324
  • Day's High1,325
  • 52 Wk High1,592
  • Prev. Close1,319.45
  • Day's Low1,300.1
  • 52 Wk Low 958.5
  • Turnover (lac)7,758.31
  • P/E37.36
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value351.39
  • EPS35.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76,913.23
  • Div. Yield0.34
Loading...
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,324

Prev. Close

1,319.45

Turnover(Lac.)

7,758.31

Day's High

1,325

Day's Low

1,300.1

52 Week's High

1,592

52 Week's Low

958.5

Book Value

351.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76,913.23

P/E

37.36

EPS

35.31

Divi. Yield

0.34

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2024

arrow

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

23 Dec 2024|11:11 PM

This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma’s Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

5 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.07%

Foreign: 3.07%

Indian: 48.74%

Non-Promoter- 41.73%

Institutions: 41.72%

Non-Institutions: 6.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.59

58.59

58.59

58.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,664.23

17,975.44

17,058.75

15,866.02

Net Worth

19,722.82

18,034.03

17,117.34

15,924.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,287.14

15,823.68

13,266.48

10,269.9

yoy growth (%)

-28.66

19.27

29.17

6.89

Raw materials

-5,846.25

-7,244.82

-6,523.53

-4,562.81

As % of sales

51.79

45.78

49.17

44.42

Employee costs

-1,600.04

-1,735.42

-1,561.47

-1,131.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,712.19

4,193.01

2,377.7

2,342.94

Depreciation

-415.26

-488

-470.48

-354.83

Tax paid

-182.77

-1,080.1

-504.96

-530.17

Working capital

-1,929.49

771.58

1,700.35

1,554.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.66

19.27

29.17

6.89

Op profit growth

-64.23

53.39

0.58

12.47

EBIT growth

-59.04

61.21

9.29

7.73

Net profit growth

-53.26

66.22

3.3

6.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28,704.5

24,617.13

23,366.55

24,557.95

22,737.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28,704.5

24,617.13

23,366.55

24,557.95

22,737.95

Other Operating Income

297.37

238.25

88.94

216.68

360.55

Other Income

557.38

290.59

320.35

3,195.42

86.2

View Annually Results

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Kambam Nityananda Reddy

Whole-time Director

M Madan Mohan Reddy

Non Executive Director

P V Ramprasad Reddy

Independent Director

Savita Mahajan

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Non Executive Director

P Sarath Chandra Reddy

Independent Director

Santanu Mukherjee

Independent Director

Deepali Pant Joshi

Chairman & Independent Directo

M R Kumar

Non Executive Director

Satakarni Makkapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Summary

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), one of the worlds top 5 manufacturers of semi synthetic penicillins was incorporated in 26th December 1986 as a private limited company. Mr. P.V.Ramaprasad Reddy, Mr. K.Nityananda Reddy and a small, highly committed group of professionals founded it. APL is developing, manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs also referred as bulk actives), intermediates and generic formulations. The companys robust product portfolio is spread over 6 major product areas encompassing (Antibiotics, Anti-Retro Virals, CVS, CNS, Gastroenterologicals, and Anti-Allergics) with around 65 APIs in the non-antibiotics and over 55 APIs in the antibiotic segment and the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, has also approved Aurobindos products. APL is running with 24 manufacturing plants across the world conforming to GMP/ISO regulations and an extremely well equipped 9 R&D facilities. Aurobindo Pharma has identified international operations also catering to over 150 countries. The Company has accelerated the DMF/ANDA filings programme in its efforts to build a broad product portfolio for the regulated markets. Cumulatively, the Company has filed a total of 337 DMFs (Drug Master Files), of which 110 are with US FDA, and 133 in Europe including with the EDQM and 102 in other countries. This is one of the highest filings. The Company commenced its operations during the year 1988-89 with a single unit manufacturing semi synthetic penicillins (SS
Company FAQs

What is the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1312.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is ₹76913.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is 37.36 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurobindo Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is ₹958.5 and ₹1592 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd?

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 21.70%, 1 Year at 20.91%, 6 Month at 6.51%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at 4.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.82 %
Institutions - 41.72 %
Public - 6.46 %

