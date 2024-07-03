Summary

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), one of the worlds top 5 manufacturers of semi synthetic penicillins was incorporated in 26th December 1986 as a private limited company. Mr. P.V.Ramaprasad Reddy, Mr. K.Nityananda Reddy and a small, highly committed group of professionals founded it. APL is developing, manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs also referred as bulk actives), intermediates and generic formulations. The companys robust product portfolio is spread over 6 major product areas encompassing (Antibiotics, Anti-Retro Virals, CVS, CNS, Gastroenterologicals, and Anti-Allergics) with around 65 APIs in the non-antibiotics and over 55 APIs in the antibiotic segment and the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, has also approved Aurobindos products. APL is running with 24 manufacturing plants across the world conforming to GMP/ISO regulations and an extremely well equipped 9 R&D facilities. Aurobindo Pharma has identified international operations also catering to over 150 countries. The Company has accelerated the DMF/ANDA filings programme in its efforts to build a broad product portfolio for the regulated markets. Cumulatively, the Company has filed a total of 337 DMFs (Drug Master Files), of which 110 are with US FDA, and 133 in Europe including with the EDQM and 102 in other countries. This is one of the highest filings. The Company commenced its operations during the year 1988-89 with a single unit manufacturing semi synthetic penicillins (SS

Read More