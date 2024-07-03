Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,324
Prev. Close₹1,319.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,758.31
Day's High₹1,325
Day's Low₹1,300.1
52 Week's High₹1,592
52 Week's Low₹958.5
Book Value₹351.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76,913.23
P/E37.36
EPS35.31
Divi. Yield0.34
This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.
The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.
Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.59
58.59
58.59
58.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,664.23
17,975.44
17,058.75
15,866.02
Net Worth
19,722.82
18,034.03
17,117.34
15,924.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,287.14
15,823.68
13,266.48
10,269.9
yoy growth (%)
-28.66
19.27
29.17
6.89
Raw materials
-5,846.25
-7,244.82
-6,523.53
-4,562.81
As % of sales
51.79
45.78
49.17
44.42
Employee costs
-1,600.04
-1,735.42
-1,561.47
-1,131.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,712.19
4,193.01
2,377.7
2,342.94
Depreciation
-415.26
-488
-470.48
-354.83
Tax paid
-182.77
-1,080.1
-504.96
-530.17
Working capital
-1,929.49
771.58
1,700.35
1,554.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.66
19.27
29.17
6.89
Op profit growth
-64.23
53.39
0.58
12.47
EBIT growth
-59.04
61.21
9.29
7.73
Net profit growth
-53.26
66.22
3.3
6.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
28,704.5
24,617.13
23,366.55
24,557.95
22,737.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,704.5
24,617.13
23,366.55
24,557.95
22,737.95
Other Operating Income
297.37
238.25
88.94
216.68
360.55
Other Income
557.38
290.59
320.35
3,195.42
86.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Kambam Nityananda Reddy
Whole-time Director
M Madan Mohan Reddy
Non Executive Director
P V Ramprasad Reddy
Independent Director
Savita Mahajan
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Non Executive Director
P Sarath Chandra Reddy
Independent Director
Santanu Mukherjee
Independent Director
Deepali Pant Joshi
Chairman & Independent Directo
M R Kumar
Non Executive Director
Satakarni Makkapati
Reports by Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
Summary
Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), one of the worlds top 5 manufacturers of semi synthetic penicillins was incorporated in 26th December 1986 as a private limited company. Mr. P.V.Ramaprasad Reddy, Mr. K.Nityananda Reddy and a small, highly committed group of professionals founded it. APL is developing, manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs also referred as bulk actives), intermediates and generic formulations. The companys robust product portfolio is spread over 6 major product areas encompassing (Antibiotics, Anti-Retro Virals, CVS, CNS, Gastroenterologicals, and Anti-Allergics) with around 65 APIs in the non-antibiotics and over 55 APIs in the antibiotic segment and the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, has also approved Aurobindos products. APL is running with 24 manufacturing plants across the world conforming to GMP/ISO regulations and an extremely well equipped 9 R&D facilities. Aurobindo Pharma has identified international operations also catering to over 150 countries. The Company has accelerated the DMF/ANDA filings programme in its efforts to build a broad product portfolio for the regulated markets. Cumulatively, the Company has filed a total of 337 DMFs (Drug Master Files), of which 110 are with US FDA, and 133 in Europe including with the EDQM and 102 in other countries. This is one of the highest filings. The Company commenced its operations during the year 1988-89 with a single unit manufacturing semi synthetic penicillins (SS
The Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1312.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is ₹76913.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is 37.36 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurobindo Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is ₹958.5 and ₹1592 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 21.70%, 1 Year at 20.91%, 6 Month at 6.51%, 3 Month at -9.54% and 1 Month at 4.36%.
