Aurobindo Pharma’s Arm CuraTeQ Gets MHRA Nod for Dyrupeg

Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma has notched another win in its biosimilar journey. The company said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has secured approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Dyrupeg, a biosimilar version of pegylated filgrastim.

This marks CuraTeQ’s third regulatory clearance from the UK agency in less than a year. Prior to this, the company had received authorisations for Bevqolva in December 2024 and Zefylti in May 2025. Dyrupeg is used primarily to reduce the risk of infection in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The product had already been cleared by the European Commission earlier this year in April.

The latest nod adds momentum to Aurobindo’s broader biosimilar strategy, particularly in Europe, where competition is high but long-term revenue potential remains strong.

In its March quarter results, Aurobindo Pharma posted consolidated revenue of ₹8,382.1 crore. This is a year-on-year increase of 11%. The uptick was supported by strong growth in overseas sales. The US market, which remains a key contributor, saw a 13.5% rise in formulation revenues, while Europe posted a solid 17.2% increase.

Despite revenue gains, the company’s net profit dipped slightly to ₹902.8 crore, compared to ₹907.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,792 crore, reflecting a 7.1% year-on-year increase. However, EBITDA margin came in at 21.38%.

While Aurobindo’s headline numbers showed mixed performance, the company’s progress in high-value biosimilar markets has been viewed as a key growth driver, offering a buffer against pricing pressures in traditional generics.

