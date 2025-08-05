iifl-logo

BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

5 Aug 2025 , 12:51 PM

BEML Limited, the state-owned engineering major, said on Monday (August 4) that it has bagged a new order from the Ministry of Defence for supplying 8×8 high mobility vehicles. The contract, estimated at around ₹282 crore, is expected to strengthen the company’s position in India’s defence mobility segment. The announcement came as the Bengaluru-based firm released its financial results for the March quarter. The company closed the year with a healthy set of numbers.

BEML reported a net profit of ₹287.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Thereby, registering a 12% rise from ₹257 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue during the period stood at ₹1,652.5 crore. This is up 9.1% year-on-year, supported by stable contributions from the company’s defence, rail, and mining divisions.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA climbing to ₹422.6 crore from ₹371 crore a year ago. This is a jump of nearly 14%. The company’s operating margin expanded to 25.57% from 24.5% in the previous year, pointing to improved cost efficiencies and a better product mix.

Management attributed the margin improvement to tighter controls on expenses and higher operational leverage across its core verticals. The fresh order from the Defence Ministry adds momentum to BEML’s ongoing efforts to capitalise on indigenisation and the government’s Make-in-India push. With its headquarters in Bengaluru, BEML is among India’s leading producers of earthmoving machinery, rail coaches, defence transport systems, and mining equipment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

