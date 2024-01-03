Table of Content
The difference between underlying securities’ current spot price and strike price represents the profit/loss that the trader makes upon sale or exercise of the option. Options: What is ATM, ITM, OTM?
The strike price is the price at which a buyer of a call option can buy the security while for put options it is the price at which the security can be sold. The strike price is fixed in the contract and does not fluctuate with any change in the underlying script.
The strike prices are decided by the exchange based on the volatility in the underlying script which previously was decided based on the denomination of the script.
Nifty is currently trading at 10400 in the spot market.
|Strikes
|Call Option
|Put Option
|10000
|ITM
|OTM
|10200
|ITM
|OTM
|10300
|ITM
|OTM
|10400
|ATM
|ATM
|10500
|OTM
|ITM
|10600
|OTM
|ITM
|10700
|OTM
|ITM
|18000
|OTM
|ITM
Note: Short-term momentum trader can select any of the strike prices to trade in, however trading in ATM most favorable.
