When selecting equities for a fund, the weighted market capitalization approach is sometimes criticized for having an unwarranted concentration on a small number of stocks. modest-cap companies have a modest index weight and are frequently excluded from the selection criterion.

The development of equal weighted index funds was intended to counteract the large-cap stock bias. Regardless of the size and market capitalization of the firm, an equal-weighted fund distributes the same amount of money to each stock that comprises the fund.

The fund’s performance is equally impacted by the performance of each of its component stocks. The idea behind equal-weight index funds is that returns cannot be guaranteed by weighted market cap allocation.

Comprehending Equitable Weight Index Funds

Since market-cap-weighted selection has been used historically, most global indexes are built on it. NASDAQ, NIFTY50, SENSEX, DOW JONES, and other major indexes use a market-cap-weighted selection process. On the other hand, equal-weight index funds promote parity between all the equities within an index or fund and allocate their investments evenly throughout the same group of businesses.

Equal-Weight Vs. Market-Cap-Weighted Indices

Consider the NIFTY 50 benchmark index as an example. It is correct, on paper, that the index includes stocks from several economic sectors. However, the index mainly focuses on financial, IT, and banking stocks. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank account for about 15% of the Nifty 50.

Equal-weighted indices were developed to prevent this kind of preferential treatment. For example, the Nifty50 Equal weighted index funds operates on the equal weights premise. Regardless of market size, it gives each of the 50 components of its parent index the same weight. Therefore, Reliance Industries and Coal India have the same weight, or 2%, in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund.

The former are motivated by a value-based strategy when comparing equal-weight funds to their momentum-based investing equivalents. Market-cap-weighted funds aim to optimize stock momentum without considering the underlying reason for the momentum. Momentum fishing has the drawback that it might have unfavorable outcomes similar to the Dotcom Bubble.

Equal-weight funds, on the other hand, take a more contrarian stance. A balance between overpriced and undervalued equities is kept to realign the fund. Volumes of momentum stocks are deducted, while volume of out-of-favor stocks is added.

Equal-Weight Index Fund Benefits

Since the risk is distributed evenly across all the components rather than among a small number of large-cap firms, equal-weight index funds illuminate the notion of diversification in its purest form. The risk of being caught off guard during sectorial rotations and declines increases with the number of weights assigned to previously outperforming equities.

Composition Of The Index:

The 50 Nifty 50 Equal Weighted Index funds components are highly diverse, representing all significant economic sectors. Every firm in the index has distinct capabilities, financial results, and stock price movements, much like chess pieces. The index weights will be rebalanced every three months and reconstructed semi-annually.

Investment Strategy:

One must use strategic thought and preparation to outmaneuver the opposition in chess. Similarly, you require a comprehensive investing plan to reach your financial objectives. It entails defining financial objectives, asset allocation, risk assessment, etc. With 50 firms included, the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index offers a risk-adjusted investing approach.

A Favorable Economic Climate Exists For Equity Investments:

India’s economic statistics indicate that the country’s economic growth is more widely distributed. An index that is better sectorally balanced and suitable for investing is Nifty 50 Equal Weight.

Equal-Weight Index Fund Drawbacks

The expenditure ratio is greater than other funds due to higher transaction expenses.

Volume severely affects equal-weight index funds. Blue-chip stocks give investors the much-needed consistency they need in tumultuous markets, but when blue-chip companies are treated similarly to other equities, that stability is gone.

Equal-weight index funds may exhibit an anomaly in the event of stock splits and mergers.

For example, following the much-expected amalgamation of HDFC and HDFC Bank, an ordinary equal-weight index fund would allocate its capital only to HDFC Bank in an equivalent ratio to other companies.

The market capitalization of the resulting firm, which now comprises the market capitalization of two index heavyweights, will not be considered.

Conclusion

Compared to the Nifty, the benchmark index for equal weighted index funds price range has stepped forward on account of the beginning of 2021. Over the identical length, the Nifty 50 index has produced 21% returns, whilst the Nifty 50 identical-weight index has produced returns of nearly 26%.

But when we evaluate the 2 indexes year over year, we discover that there is no obvious victor, and over a length of years, the difference receives much less; for this reason, none of the 2 may be eliminated. Nonetheless, price-driven investment and index-wide diversification may be received by investing in the same-weight index price range.