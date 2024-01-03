E-KYC or online KYC is an effective way to submit your identity and address proof online. It is a standardized way to check the authenticity of customers on a portal by the Indian government. To verify their identity and address, customers of the financial service are required to submit KYC documentation before investing in a variety of financial instruments like fixed deposits, mutual funds, and more
The primary goal is to potentially catch and eliminate illegal activities on any platform. For most portals — be it mutual funds’ investments, brokerage trading platforms, or bank websites — before you create an account, you will be required to carry out your KYC. The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory for everyone using these platforms.
Updating KYC details online is very rare, and it is not a very common thing to do. However, it’s possible to encounter a situation where you may have changed your name or address. Similar to how KYC is generally considered a one-time process, so is its update. The scenarios when KYC updates may be required are as follows:
If you do not change your address or name for a second time, this process is generally considered a one-time way to access your financial history and carry out transactions. KYC update is mandatory in case you have updated your personal details again.
Advantages of updating your KYC
Both online and offline KYC verification procedures take around one week to be authenticated. The online KYC registration may take a much shorter time, but this can vary based on a slew of factors, such as whether or not there were any errors, inconsistencies, or ambiguities in the application form. Hence, your updated information, depending on the portal carrying out KYC, may take longer than usual to reflect. However, ensuring the form is correctly filled with all the latest information can expedite this entire process.
RBI has made it mandatory for folks to update their KYC details frequently in order to maintain much-needed consistency across various industries and safeguard the financial system. To help make the procedure faster, RBI has made it accessible for individuals to update KYC details online.
To verify your KYC details online, visit the official website of a KYC Registration Agency (KRA). Log in using your registered mobile number, enter the OTP received, and upload a self-attested copy of your e-Aadhaar to complete the process.
The documents needed to update KYC typically include a government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license), proof of address (such as utility bills or bank statements), and possibly income proof (like salary slips or tax returns), depending on the institution’s requirements.
Yes, most banks and other financial organizations allow you to amend your KYC details online. Most of them allow it through their own websites or mobile apps by uploading the required document electronically.
In case your KYC is not updated, you may be restricted from accessing your account or even conducting transactions. Sometimes, your account will be frozen until you update the information to comply with the regulations.
The validity of KYC varies by institution and by jurisdiction, though it would typically remain valid for one to three years. At times, the bank requests periodic updates or re-verifications of your KYC information to maintain compliance in line with the regulatory obligations and to maintain the accuracy of the records.
