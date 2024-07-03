SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,944.5
Prev. Close₹2,937.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,599.47
Day's High₹2,998.4
Day's Low₹2,864
52 Week's High₹3,054.8
52 Week's Low₹1,901.05
Book Value₹333.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,19,075.06
P/E60.48
EPS48.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.06
40.06
40.06
40.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,583.75
7,743.85
6,500.39
4,694.21
Net Worth
9,623.81
7,783.91
6,540.45
4,734.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,334.77
8,749.43
7,781.56
6,214.43
5,865.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,334.77
8,749.43
7,781.56
6,214.43
5,865.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
296.07
140.99
210.48
182.63
121.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
RAMESH CHAND JUNEJA
Vice Chairman & M.D.
RAJEEV JUNEJA
Whole Time Director & CEO
SHEETAL ARORA
Independent Director
TILOKCHAND PUNAMCHAND OSTWAL
Independent Director
Bharat Anand
Whole-time Director
SATISH KUMAR SHARMA
Independent Director
Vivek Kalra
Independent Director
Vijaya Sampath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Mittal
Reports by Mankind Pharma Ltd
Summary
Mankind Pharma Limited was incorporated on July 3, 1991, as a Private Limited Company with the name Mankind Pharma Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited dated July 14, 2005, name of the Company was changed to Mankind Pharma Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 13, 2006.The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and chronic therapeutic areas across, as well as several consumer healthcare products. It is present in several acute and chronic therapeutic areas in India, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, vitamins /minerals / nutrients and respiratory. In 2004, the Company entered the chronic pharmaceutical segment with the launch of Amlokind tablets and Glimestar tablets amongst others. It set up their first manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh during year 2005. It entered the ophthalmic pharmaceutical segment with the launching of Lubistar Eye Drops and Tobastar Eye Drops. In 2007, the Company entered the consumer healthcare segment with the launch of Manforce brand and have since established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineralsupplements and anti-acne preparations categories. It entered into the business of animal h
Read More
The Mankind Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2886.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mankind Pharma Ltd is ₹119075.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mankind Pharma Ltd is 60.48 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mankind Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mankind Pharma Ltd is ₹1901.05 and ₹3054.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mankind Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.28%, 6 Month at 37.30%, 3 Month at 15.75% and 1 Month at 14.79%.
