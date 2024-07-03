Summary

Mankind Pharma Limited was incorporated on July 3, 1991, as a Private Limited Company with the name Mankind Pharma Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited dated July 14, 2005, name of the Company was changed to Mankind Pharma Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 13, 2006.The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and chronic therapeutic areas across, as well as several consumer healthcare products. It is present in several acute and chronic therapeutic areas in India, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, vitamins /minerals / nutrients and respiratory. In 2004, the Company entered the chronic pharmaceutical segment with the launch of Amlokind tablets and Glimestar tablets amongst others. It set up their first manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh during year 2005. It entered the ophthalmic pharmaceutical segment with the launching of Lubistar Eye Drops and Tobastar Eye Drops. In 2007, the Company entered the consumer healthcare segment with the launch of Manforce brand and have since established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineralsupplements and anti-acne preparations categories. It entered into the business of animal h

