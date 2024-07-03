iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mankind Pharma Ltd Share Price

2,886.2
(-1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,944.5
  • Day's High2,998.4
  • 52 Wk High3,054.8
  • Prev. Close2,937.55
  • Day's Low2,864
  • 52 Wk Low 1,901.05
  • Turnover (lac)17,599.47
  • P/E60.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value333.81
  • EPS48.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,19,075.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mankind Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,944.5

Prev. Close

2,937.55

Turnover(Lac.)

17,599.47

Day's High

2,998.4

Day's Low

2,864

52 Week's High

3,054.8

52 Week's Low

1,901.05

Book Value

333.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,19,075.06

P/E

60.48

EPS

48.58

Divi. Yield

0

Mankind Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

Mankind Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.

Read More
Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|02:06 PM

The issue price includes a premium of ₹2,519 per share, aggregating a total of ₹2,999.99 crore.

Read More
Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|10:12 PM

Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% YoY, totaling ₹3,076.5 Crore, up from ₹2,708.1 Crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mankind Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.70%

Non-Promoter- 24.37%

Institutions: 24.37%

Non-Institutions: 2.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mankind Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.06

40.06

40.06

40.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,583.75

7,743.85

6,500.39

4,694.21

Net Worth

9,623.81

7,783.91

6,540.45

4,734.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,334.77

8,749.43

7,781.56

6,214.43

5,865.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,334.77

8,749.43

7,781.56

6,214.43

5,865.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

296.07

140.99

210.48

182.63

121.96

View Annually Results

Mankind Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mankind Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

RAMESH CHAND JUNEJA

Vice Chairman & M.D.

RAJEEV JUNEJA

Whole Time Director & CEO

SHEETAL ARORA

Independent Director

TILOKCHAND PUNAMCHAND OSTWAL

Independent Director

Bharat Anand

Whole-time Director

SATISH KUMAR SHARMA

Independent Director

Vivek Kalra

Independent Director

Vijaya Sampath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mankind Pharma Ltd

Summary

Mankind Pharma Limited was incorporated on July 3, 1991, as a Private Limited Company with the name Mankind Pharma Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited dated July 14, 2005, name of the Company was changed to Mankind Pharma Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 13, 2006.The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and chronic therapeutic areas across, as well as several consumer healthcare products. It is present in several acute and chronic therapeutic areas in India, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, vitamins /minerals / nutrients and respiratory. In 2004, the Company entered the chronic pharmaceutical segment with the launch of Amlokind tablets and Glimestar tablets amongst others. It set up their first manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh during year 2005. It entered the ophthalmic pharmaceutical segment with the launching of Lubistar Eye Drops and Tobastar Eye Drops. In 2007, the Company entered the consumer healthcare segment with the launch of Manforce brand and have since established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineralsupplements and anti-acne preparations categories. It entered into the business of animal h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mankind Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Mankind Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2886.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mankind Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mankind Pharma Ltd is ₹119075.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mankind Pharma Ltd is 60.48 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mankind Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mankind Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mankind Pharma Ltd is ₹1901.05 and ₹3054.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mankind Pharma Ltd?

Mankind Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.28%, 6 Month at 37.30%, 3 Month at 15.75% and 1 Month at 14.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mankind Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mankind Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.71 %
Institutions - 24.37 %
Public - 2.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mankind Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.