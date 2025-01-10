To the Members of Mankind Pharma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mankind Pharma Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of respective auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the 8 partnership firms, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter: Income tax search

We draw attention to note 35 (d) of the standalone financial statements relating to a search under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 conducted by the Income Tax Department on the Companys registered office, corporate office, few of its manufacturing locations and other premises, residence of few of its employees/key managerial personnel and few of its group entities. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of impairment in investments and other intangible assets (refer note 2.11, 2.18, 5 and 7 to the standalone financial statements) The Companys standalone financial statements include investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates aggregating to Rs. 2,09,711.38 Lakhs and other intangible assets aggregating to Rs. 158,118.75 Lakhs. Our audit procedures, amongst others, include the following: The Company as at the year-end performs assessment of these investments and intangibles to identify indicators of impairment. a) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to management assessment of indicators of impairment and assessment of impairment, including those over the forecast of future revenues, growth rates, terminal values and the selection of the appropriate discount rate. Wherever there are indicators of impairment, the Company determines the recoverable amount of cash generating unit (CGU). The recoverable amount is determined based on higher of fair value less costs to sell or value in use, which represents the present value of the estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the use of each CGU. b) Obtained the Companys computation of recoverable amount and tested the mathematical accuracy and reasonableness of key assumptions by performing sensitivity analysis of key assumption. The inputs to the impairment testing model which have most significant impact on the model includes: c) Compared the cash flow forecasts to approved budgets including lookback analysis and other relevant market and economic information. a) Sales growth rate; d) Evaluated the objectivity, competence and independence of the experts engaged by the Company, wherever applicable, and examined the valuation reports issued by such experts. b) Gross margin e) With the assistance of internal specialist, wherever applicable, evaluated the reasonableness of the valuation methodology, discount rate and other key assumptions used in the assessment of recoverable amount. c) Working capital requirements; f) Assessed the conclusions reached by management on account of various estimates and judgements. d) Terminal values; and g) Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures as per applicable accounting standards. e) Discount rate applied to the projected cash flows. We focused on this area considering the significance of the amounts involved and significant judgements and estimations as aforesaid, Accordingly, assessment of impairment in investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and other intangible assets has been identified as a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements/financial information of 8 partnership firm to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements/financial information of the components which have been audited by us. For the partnership firms included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

a) The standalone financial statements include the Companys share of net profit of Rs. 471.93 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 in respect of 4 partnership firms. The financial statements and other financial information of the said partnership firms have been audited by their respective auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership firms and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid partnership firms, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

b) The standalone financial statements include the Companys share of net profit of Rs. 534.07 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 in respect of 4 partnership firms which have not been jointly audited by us and have been audited by one of the joint auditors of the Company. The financial statements and other financial information of the said partnership firms have been audited by their respective auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership firms and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid partnership firms, is based solely on the reports of such auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) The matter described in Emphasis of Matter - Income tax search paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer note 35A to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. d) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, as described in note 58 to the financial statements, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights and also for certain changes made using privileged/administrative access right. Also, in respect of software used in maintaining payroll records, in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the underlying database was enabled and operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software except that in absence of service organisation controls report, we are unable to comment on the same in respect of the software used to maintain payroll records.

For S.R. Batliboi & CO. LLP For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 007895N per Vishal Sharma per Mohit Gupta Partner Partner Membership Number: 096766 Membership Number: 528337 UDIN:24096766BKFFSC3127 UDIN: 24528337BKDGAU8899 Place of Signature: New Delhi Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 15, 2024 Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure ‘1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Mankind Pharma Limited (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. (i) (b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year however, there is a planned programme of verification once in three years which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (i) (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or investment properties or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties and goods in transit. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and in respect of such confirmations. Goods in transit have been received subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 20 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to its wholly owned subsidiary company and employees and stood corporate guarantee to banks on behalf of its subsidiaries as follows:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Rs. in lacs Rs. in lacs Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 5,674.58 1650.00 - Others (Loan to employees) - 442.08 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 5,674.58 1,401.14 - Others (Loan to employees) - 199.18

Apart from above, during the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and has not provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, any other parties and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (b) During the year, the investments made, corporate guarantees provided to the banks on behalf of subsidiaries and loans given to its wholly owned subsidiary company and employees, the terms and conditions under which investments were made, corporate guarantees were provided, and loans given to wholly owned subsidiaries and employees were not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (c) In respect of a loan granted to Companies, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, except for loans granted to two of its subsidiaries where schedule for repayment of principal has not been prescribed (as such loans are repayable on demand). Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principle. In respect of loan granted to its employees, the loans are interest free, and schedule of repayment are stipulated, and receipts are regular.

(iii) (d) There are no amounts of loans granted to the companies and loans granted to employees, which were overdue for more than ninety days.

(iii) (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which had fallen due during the year.

(iii) (f) As disclosed in note 17 to the financial statements the Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand as stated below to related parties (i.e. subsidiary companies) as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars Rs. in lacs Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand 5,178.76 Percentage of loans to the total loans 76.15%

(iv) Loans, investment and guarantees in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not provided any security and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of drugs and pharmaceutical products and related services, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous provision Act,1952 Payment of Statutory Provident Fund 0.07 February 2020 to March 2020 March 2020 to April 2020 Not yet paid The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous provision Act,1952 Payment of Statutory Provident Fund 0.19 April 2020 to August 2020 May 2020 to September 2020 Not yet paid The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous provision Act,1952 Payment of Statutory Provident Fund 0.41 September 2021 to March 2022 October 2021 to April 2022 Not yet paid The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous provision Act,1952 Payment of Statutory Provident Fund 2.08 April 2022 to March 2023 May 2022 to April 2023 Not yet paid The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous provision Act,1952 Payment of Statutory Provident Fund 1.06 April 2023 to August 2023 May 2023 to September 2023 Not yet paid

There are no undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in lacs) Period to which amount relates (Financial year) Forum Where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 545.43 657.03 2011-12 and 2012-13 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 572.15 432.87 2016-17 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 2,344.86 469.00 2017-18 Income tax appellate tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 2,778.06 1,108.70 2018-19 Assessing Officer Income tax Act, 1961 Disallowances and additions to taxable income. 3,554.82 500.00 2019-20 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) CGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 81.56 4.07 2017-2018 Sales Tax Officer, Delhi CGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 3.48 0.17 2017-2018 Sales Tax Officer. Delhi SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 1.75 - 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner, Uttarakhand SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 8.88 - 2017 to 2019 Circle Officer, Telangana CGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 4.44 - 2017 to 2019 CGST Dehradun, Uttarakhand SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 3.83 2.99 2018-2019 A.C.S.T., West Circle, Ranchi SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 588.06 - 2018-2019 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax.* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 154.37 - 2018-2019 Assessing Authority Deputy Commissioner, Odisha* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 2.24 - 2018-2019 Superintendent, Telangana SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 1,198.72 - 2018-2019 Joint Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 0.54 - 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Bihar* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 92.86 - 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner CGST & CX, Kolkata* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 36.15 - 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner, Telangana* CGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 21.72 - 2018-2019 Sales Tax Officer, Delhi* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 1.20 - 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner, Telangana* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 1.24 - 2018-2019 Joint Commissioner, Rajasthan* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 311.31 - 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner, Tamil Nadu* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 20,290.11 - 2018-2019 Joint Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh* SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 1.63 - 2019-2020 Deputy Commissioner, Telangana SGST Act, 2017 GST demand on various matters 0.24 - 2021-2022 Superintendent of Central tax, Gujrat

*The cases have been closed subsequently.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (xi) (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its director and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 50 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 46 to the financial statements.

(xx) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & CO. LLP For Bhagi Bhardwaj Gaur & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 007895N per Vishal Sharma per Mohit Gupta Partner Partner Membership Number: 096766 Membership Number: 528337 UDIN:24096766BKFFSC3127 UDIN: 24528337BKDGAU8899 Place of Signature: New Delhi Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 15, 2024 Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of MANKIND PHARMA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Mankind Pharma Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.