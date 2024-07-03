Summary

Lupin is an innovation led Transnational Pharmaceutical Company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded & generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally. The Company has significant player in the Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Asthma, Pediatric, Central Nervous System (CNS), Gastro-Intestinal (GI), Anti-Infective and Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) therapy segments and is a global leader in the Anti-TB and Cephalosporins segments.Lupin Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 with the name Lupin Chemicals Ltd. In the year 1987, the company commenced operations in Cephalexin Plant at Mandideep and 7 ADCA plant at Ankleshwar. In the year 1989, the company established a joint venture in Thailand, namely Lupin Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd. In the year 1991, they initiated production of Injectable cephalosporin (bulk and dosages) at Mandideep. In the year 1992, the company set up Fermentation Plant at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Also, Sterile Plant for injectable Cephalosporins (bulk) was commissioned at Mandideep.In the year 2001, Lupin Laboratories Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Lupin Ltd. They commenced supply of Cephalosporin bulk actives to their alliance partners in the US. Also, they commissioned a state of the art US FDA approvable oral cephalosporin bulk active plant. In the year 2002, the company commissioned the new Anti-TB facility at Aurangabad. In the year 2003, the

