Lupin Ltd Share Price

2,360.3
(-0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open2,370
  • Day's High2,382.9
  • 52 Wk High2,402.9
  • Prev. Close2,368.85
  • Day's Low2,340.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,368.25
  • Turnover (lac)19,959.85
  • P/E36.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value488.78
  • EPS65.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,07,685.04
  • Div. Yield0.34
View All Historical Data
  • Open1,812.9
  • Day's High1,823.4
  • Spot1,798
  • Prev. Close1,817
  • Day's Low1,799.45
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot425
  • OI(Chg %)10,57,825 (29.8%)
  • Roll Over%1.66
  • Roll Cost0.83
  • Traded Vol.44,75,675 (21.97%)
View More Futures

Lupin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,370

Prev. Close

2,368.85

Turnover(Lac.)

19,959.85

Day's High

2,382.9

Day's Low

2,340.15

52 Week's High

2,402.9

52 Week's Low

1,368.25

Book Value

488.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,07,685.04

P/E

36.04

EPS

65.7

Divi. Yield

0.34

Lupin Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

Lupin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

31 Dec 2024|02:45 PM

Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India.

Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic HIV tablets

Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic HIV tablets

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The approval enables Lupin to offer a generic version of Descovy pills, which were originally produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Lupin Q2 Profit Surges 74%, Revenue Up 12.6%

Lupin Q2 Profit Surges 74%, Revenue Up 12.6%

11 Nov 2024|10:20 AM

Lupin ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the U.S. by prescriptions and seventh in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).

Lupin Q1 Net Profit Jumps 77%, Shares Rise 5%

Lupin Q1 Net Profit Jumps 77%, Shares Rise 5%

7 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Lupin Limited reports a 77% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹801.3 crores, with total sales up 16.3%.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lupin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.28%

Foreign: 0.28%

Indian: 46.67%

Non-Promoter- 46.61%

Institutions: 46.60%

Non-Institutions: 6.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lupin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.22

91

90.9

90.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20,511.87

18,320.86

18,059.29

18,474.78

Net Worth

20,603.09

18,411.86

18,150.19

18,565.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,771.67

11,055.93

11,025.66

10,080.58

yoy growth (%)

6.47

0.27

9.37

-20.16

Raw materials

-4,467.26

-4,182.31

-4,207.27

-3,474.35

As % of sales

37.94

37.82

38.15

34.46

Employee costs

-1,918.16

-1,695.86

-1,703.22

-1,441.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-161.53

1,629.7

1,811.46

1,793.93

Depreciation

-514.19

-502.83

-518.75

-389.81

Tax paid

-27.17

-371.08

-324.7

-449.27

Working capital

-135.75

-894.67

-203.16

1,003.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.47

0.27

9.37

-20.16

Op profit growth

-89.76

7.15

-8.54

-53.5

EBIT growth

-105.27

-10.39

2.01

-56.58

Net profit growth

-114.99

72.99

-45.89

-57.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,656.34

16,269.98

16,192.79

14,926.99

15,142.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,656.34

16,269.98

16,192.79

14,926.99

15,142.8

Other Operating Income

354.48

371.68

212.69

235.97

231.96

Other Income

120.17

73.36

142.05

137.62

617.8

View Annually Results

Lupin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,847.4

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,891.65

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,491.4

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,884.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,362.95

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lupin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M D Gupta

Managing Director

Nilesh Deshbandhu Gupta.

Director & Chief Executive Off

Vinita Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R V Satam

Independent Director

Jean-Luc Belingard

Executive Director & CFO

Ramesh Swaminathan

Independent Director

Mark D McDade

Independent Director

K B S Anand

Independent Director

Punita Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Jeffrey Kindler

Independent Director

Alfonso Zulueta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lupin Ltd

Summary

Lupin is an innovation led Transnational Pharmaceutical Company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded & generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally. The Company has significant player in the Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Asthma, Pediatric, Central Nervous System (CNS), Gastro-Intestinal (GI), Anti-Infective and Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) therapy segments and is a global leader in the Anti-TB and Cephalosporins segments.Lupin Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 with the name Lupin Chemicals Ltd. In the year 1987, the company commenced operations in Cephalexin Plant at Mandideep and 7 ADCA plant at Ankleshwar. In the year 1989, the company established a joint venture in Thailand, namely Lupin Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd. In the year 1991, they initiated production of Injectable cephalosporin (bulk and dosages) at Mandideep. In the year 1992, the company set up Fermentation Plant at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Also, Sterile Plant for injectable Cephalosporins (bulk) was commissioned at Mandideep.In the year 2001, Lupin Laboratories Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Lupin Ltd. They commenced supply of Cephalosporin bulk actives to their alliance partners in the US. Also, they commissioned a state of the art US FDA approvable oral cephalosporin bulk active plant. In the year 2002, the company commissioned the new Anti-TB facility at Aurangabad. In the year 2003, the
Company FAQs

What is the Lupin Ltd share price today?

The Lupin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2360.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lupin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lupin Ltd is ₹107685.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lupin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lupin Ltd is 36.04 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lupin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lupin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lupin Ltd is ₹1368.25 and ₹2402.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lupin Ltd?

Lupin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.98%, 3 Years at 35.83%, 1 Year at 68.43%, 6 Month at 45.27%, 3 Month at 8.48% and 1 Month at 13.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lupin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lupin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.96 %
Institutions - 46.60 %
Public - 6.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lupin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

