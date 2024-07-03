SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,370
Prev. Close₹2,368.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹19,959.85
Day's High₹2,382.9
Day's Low₹2,340.15
52 Week's High₹2,402.9
52 Week's Low₹1,368.25
Book Value₹488.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,07,685.04
P/E36.04
EPS65.7
Divi. Yield0.34
Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India.
The approval enables Lupin to offer a generic version of Descovy pills, which were originally produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.
Lupin ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the U.S. by prescriptions and seventh in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).
Lupin Limited reports a 77% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹801.3 crores, with total sales up 16.3%.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.22
91
90.9
90.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20,511.87
18,320.86
18,059.29
18,474.78
Net Worth
20,603.09
18,411.86
18,150.19
18,565.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,771.67
11,055.93
11,025.66
10,080.58
yoy growth (%)
6.47
0.27
9.37
-20.16
Raw materials
-4,467.26
-4,182.31
-4,207.27
-3,474.35
As % of sales
37.94
37.82
38.15
34.46
Employee costs
-1,918.16
-1,695.86
-1,703.22
-1,441.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-161.53
1,629.7
1,811.46
1,793.93
Depreciation
-514.19
-502.83
-518.75
-389.81
Tax paid
-27.17
-371.08
-324.7
-449.27
Working capital
-135.75
-894.67
-203.16
1,003.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.47
0.27
9.37
-20.16
Op profit growth
-89.76
7.15
-8.54
-53.5
EBIT growth
-105.27
-10.39
2.01
-56.58
Net profit growth
-114.99
72.99
-45.89
-57.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,656.34
16,269.98
16,192.79
14,926.99
15,142.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,656.34
16,269.98
16,192.79
14,926.99
15,142.8
Other Operating Income
354.48
371.68
212.69
235.97
231.96
Other Income
120.17
73.36
142.05
137.62
617.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,847.4
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,891.65
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,491.4
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,884.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,362.95
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M D Gupta
Managing Director
Nilesh Deshbandhu Gupta.
Director & Chief Executive Off
Vinita Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R V Satam
Independent Director
Jean-Luc Belingard
Executive Director & CFO
Ramesh Swaminathan
Independent Director
Mark D McDade
Independent Director
K B S Anand
Independent Director
Punita Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Jeffrey Kindler
Independent Director
Alfonso Zulueta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lupin Ltd
Summary
Lupin is an innovation led Transnational Pharmaceutical Company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded & generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally. The Company has significant player in the Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Asthma, Pediatric, Central Nervous System (CNS), Gastro-Intestinal (GI), Anti-Infective and Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) therapy segments and is a global leader in the Anti-TB and Cephalosporins segments.Lupin Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 with the name Lupin Chemicals Ltd. In the year 1987, the company commenced operations in Cephalexin Plant at Mandideep and 7 ADCA plant at Ankleshwar. In the year 1989, the company established a joint venture in Thailand, namely Lupin Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd. In the year 1991, they initiated production of Injectable cephalosporin (bulk and dosages) at Mandideep. In the year 1992, the company set up Fermentation Plant at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Also, Sterile Plant for injectable Cephalosporins (bulk) was commissioned at Mandideep.In the year 2001, Lupin Laboratories Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the name was changed to Lupin Ltd. They commenced supply of Cephalosporin bulk actives to their alliance partners in the US. Also, they commissioned a state of the art US FDA approvable oral cephalosporin bulk active plant. In the year 2002, the company commissioned the new Anti-TB facility at Aurangabad. In the year 2003, the
Read More
The Lupin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2360.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lupin Ltd is ₹107685.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lupin Ltd is 36.04 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lupin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lupin Ltd is ₹1368.25 and ₹2402.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lupin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.98%, 3 Years at 35.83%, 1 Year at 68.43%, 6 Month at 45.27%, 3 Month at 8.48% and 1 Month at 13.80%.
