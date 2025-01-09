Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.19
-1.37
-2.67
-9.04
Op profit growth
-91.47
9
-25.18
-29.94
EBIT growth
-167.72
-2.81
-15.66
-39.91
Net profit growth
-225.6
-551.58
-207.21
-90.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.33
16.92
15.31
19.92
EBIT margin
-7.49
11.97
12.15
14.02
Net profit margin
-9.31
8.02
-1.75
1.59
RoCE
-6.86
9.48
9.31
10.31
RoNW
-2.94
2.3
-0.51
0.46
RoA
-2.13
1.58
-0.33
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-33.21
27.06
-5.96
5.71
Dividend per share
4
6.5
6
5
Cash EPS
-70.11
7.25
-27.36
-18.46
Book value per share
267.41
304.24
276.74
300.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
-22.46
37.72
-98.94
128.96
P/CEPS
-10.63
140.73
-21.54
-39.88
P/B
2.78
3.35
2.13
2.45
EV/EBIDTA
86.18
18.38
10.76
11.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
89.96
Tax payout
9.99
-26.77
-76.86
-14.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
97.18
119.39
126.27
109.74
Inventory days
97.03
90.85
84.5
84.39
Creditor days
-50.65
-65.41
-68.92
-71.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
8.61
-12.91
-5.14
-10.84
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.24
0.3
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
13.98
1.31
1.63
1.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.5
-35.36
-35.32
-33.38
Employee costs
-18.22
-18.63
-19.42
-18.13
Other costs
-40.93
-29.07
-29.93
-28.55
