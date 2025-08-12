iifl-logo

Lupin Launches Glucagon Kit in US, Eyes $122 Mn Market

12 Aug 2025 , 11:20 AM

Lupin has launched its ‘Glucagon for Injection USP’ (1mg/vial) emergency kit in the US, expanding its presence in the injectables segment. The product, a bioequivalent to Eli Lilly’s glucagon injection, is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in both adults and children with diabetes, as well as a diagnostic aid in gastrointestinal imaging for adult patients.

According to IQVIA, the drug category commands an estimated annual market of $122 million in the US.  The launch aligns with Lupin’s strategic push into injectables, biosimilars, and inhalation therapies, supported by robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The company has indicated that 2025 will be a pivotal year for its injectables business, with other key products such as Liraglutide and Risperdal Consta also set for launch.

In its May 2025 update, Lupin highlighted that the USFDA’s easing of regulations around emerging biologics and private label products could further accelerate growth in biosimilars. The company currently has around 30 injectable products in its development pipeline.

Lupin shares are trading at ₹1,943 which is a 0.077% dip on August 12, 2025 at 11:16 AM. Lupin shares have gained 4.42% in the last 5 days, 0.90% gain in the last month, and dipped 7.37% in the last year.

