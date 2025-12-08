Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 06, 2025

RBI SURPRISES THE STREET WITH A DOVISH MESSAGE
RBI MPC surprised the street with a 25-bps rate cut, combined with liquidity infusion of ₹1 Trillion. In addition, the RBI also upped its FY26 GDP growth estimate by 50 bps to 7.3%, while it cut its FY26 inflation estimates by 60 bps to 2.0%; from 4.8% in February 2025.
The week ahead will see the all-important India inflation and the Fed policy statement. India inflation will be key to ratify RBI dovishness. Markets will be closely watching Fed rate action, especially after the PCE inflation for September came in higher at 2.8%.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|05-Dec-25
|4.139
|4.100
|4.145
|4.088
|04-Dec-25
|4.108
|4.073
|4.114
|4.073
|03-Dec-25
|4.058
|4.088
|4.090
|4.050
|02-Dec-25
|4.088
|4.088
|4.116
|4.081
|01-Dec-25
|4.096
|4.034
|4.098
|4.027
|28-Nov-25
|4.019
|4.008
|4.036
|3.961
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields hardened in line with the 2.8% PCE inflation data. For the week, it was up from 4.019% to 4.139%, closing near the high point of the week. Hopes of a rate cut reduced with the sharp spike in PCE inflation this week. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.145% and a low of 4.027%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|05-Dec-25
|98.99
|99.04
|99.13
|98.81
|04-Dec-25
|98.99
|98.92
|99.08
|98.76
|03-Dec-25
|98.85
|99.28
|99.29
|98.82
|02-Dec-25
|99.36
|99.45
|99.57
|99.32
|01-Dec-25
|99.41
|99.48
|99.51
|99.01
|28-Nov-25
|99.44
|99.57
|99.82
|99.38
Data Source: Bloomberg
After breaching above the 100 levels 2 weeks back, the dollar Index weakened on doubts over sustaining higher growth. The euphoria of the end of US shutdown is now done. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.57 and a low of 98.76 this week. The DXY had given a close above 100 two weeks back; for the first time since 20-May 2025.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|05-Dec-25
|6.500
|6.530
|6.530
|6.489
|04-Dec-25
|6.531
|6.534
|6.558
|6.530
|03-Dec-25
|6.526
|6.513
|6.547
|6.513
|02-Dec-25
|6.503
|6.575
|6.578
|6.503
|01-Dec-25
|6.575
|6.547
|6.575
|6.542
|28-Nov-25
|6.528
|6.513
|6.570
|6.500
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged marginally lower from 6.528% to 6.500%. Most of the fall in yields was seen on Friday after the RBI cut rates by 25 bps and announced liquidity infusion of ₹1,00,000 crore. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.578% and a low of 6.489%. However, a higher fiscal deficit could limit downsides to yield.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|05-Dec-25
|89.945
|89.900
|90.076
|89.700
|04-Dec-25
|89.837
|90.150
|90.462
|89.726
|03-Dec-25
|90.171
|89.923
|90.329
|89.857
|02-Dec-25
|89.918
|89.606
|90.014
|89.591
|01-Dec-25
|89.613
|89.325
|89.800
|89.325
|28-Nov-25
|89.357
|89.361
|89.516
|89.316
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR weakened this week from ₹89.357/$ to ₹89.945/$. The rupee crossed 90/$ on 4 out of 5 trading days this week and even closed on Thursday above 90/$. There is also pressure of selling in the NDF market and from bank dollar hedging demand, despite RBI support. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹89.325/$ and a low of ₹90.462/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|05-Dec-25
|63.75
|63.26
|64.09
|63.06
|04-Dec-25
|63.26
|62.72
|63.62
|62.53
|03-Dec-25
|62.67
|62.56
|63.37
|62.18
|02-Dec-25
|62.45
|63.33
|63.35
|62.17
|01-Dec-25
|63.17
|62.69
|63.82
|62.69
|28-Nov-25
|63.20
|63.36
|63.76
|63.05
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices were up marginally from $63.20/bbl to $63.75/bbl for the week. The Ukraine peace proposal has not made much progress. Despite flat OPEC supplies for 2026, the oil supply glut is estimated at nearly 4 million barrels per day (bpd). Brent touched a high of $64.09/bbl and a low of $62.17/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|05-Dec-25
|4,197.13
|4,208.69
|4,259.55
|4,191.95
|04-Dec-25
|4,208.69
|4,206.15
|4,219.46
|4,174.60
|03-Dec-25
|4,206.22
|4,208.14
|4,242.00
|4,194.39
|02-Dec-25
|4,208.14
|4,232.72
|4,236.28
|4,163.01
|01-Dec-25
|4,232.73
|4,223.93
|4,264.74
|4,205.87
|28-Nov-25
|4,230.63
|4,157.57
|4,231.51
|4,157.15
Data Source: Bloomberg
Last week, spot gold had seen a sharp rally on expectations of a Fed rate cut. This week, Spot Gold tapered from $4,230.63/oz to $4,197.13/oz. In India, spot 24K gold was up at to ₹1,30,150 per 10 grams on weak rupee. Gold rally from here will depend on Fed rate action. Gold touched a high of $4,264.74/oz and low of $4,163.01/oz this week.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|05-Dec-25
|58.2951
|57.1429
|59.3474
|56.8772
|04-Dec-25
|57.1350
|58.4868
|58.7750
|56.4809
|03-Dec-25
|58.4867
|58.4654
|59.0050
|57.5307
|02-Dec-25
|58.4750
|57.9744
|58.6750
|56.5848
|01-Dec-25
|57.9744
|56.3523
|58.8550
|56.1809
|28-Nov-25
|56.4050
|53.4650
|56.5509
|53.3369
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the second week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, but closed slightly lower at $58.2951/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $59.0050/oz. In India, silver rallied to ₹1,90,000 per KG. Silver is seeing safe haven buying combined with strong industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.
