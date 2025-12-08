iifl-logo

Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 06, 2025

8 Dec 2025 , 05:16 PM

RBI SURPRISES THE STREET WITH A DOVISH MESSAGE 

RBI MPC surprised the street with a 25-bps rate cut, combined with liquidity infusion of ₹1 Trillion. In addition, the RBI also upped its FY26 GDP growth estimate by 50 bps to 7.3%, while it cut its FY26 inflation estimates by 60 bps to 2.0%; from 4.8% in February 2025. 

The week ahead will see the all-important India inflation and the Fed policy statement. India inflation will be key to ratify RBI dovishness. Markets will be closely watching Fed rate action, especially after the PCE inflation for September came in higher at 2.8%. 

  1. US BOND YIELDS HARDEN DURING THE WEEK 

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.  

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
05-Dec-25  4.139  4.100  4.145  4.088 
04-Dec-25  4.108  4.073  4.114  4.073 
03-Dec-25  4.058  4.088  4.090  4.050 
02-Dec-25  4.088  4.088  4.116  4.081 
01-Dec-25  4.096  4.034  4.098  4.027 
28-Nov-25  4.019  4.008  4.036  3.961 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

The US bond yields hardened in line with the 2.8% PCE inflation data. For the week, it was up from 4.019% to 4.139%, closing near the high point of the week. Hopes of a rate cut reduced with the sharp spike in PCE inflation this week. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.145% and a low of 4.027%. 

  1. US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); NOW WELL BELOW 100 

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions. 

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
05-Dec-25  98.99  99.04  99.13  98.81 
04-Dec-25  98.99  98.92  99.08  98.76 
03-Dec-25  98.85  99.28  99.29  98.82 
02-Dec-25  99.36  99.45  99.57  99.32 
01-Dec-25  99.41  99.48  99.51  99.01 
28-Nov-25  99.44  99.57  99.82  99.38 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

After breaching above the 100 levels 2 weeks back, the dollar Index weakened on doubts over sustaining higher growth. The euphoria of the end of US shutdown is now done. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.57 and a low of 98.76 this week. The DXY had given a close above 100 two weeks back; for the first time since 20-May 2025. 

  1. INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS SUBDUED IN A RANGE 

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions. 

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
05-Dec-25  6.500  6.530  6.530  6.489 
04-Dec-25  6.531  6.534  6.558  6.530 
03-Dec-25  6.526  6.513  6.547  6.513 
02-Dec-25  6.503  6.575  6.578  6.503 
01-Dec-25  6.575  6.547  6.575  6.542 
28-Nov-25  6.528  6.513  6.570  6.500 

Data Source: RBI 

For the week, the India bond yields edged marginally lower from 6.528% to 6.500%. Most of the fall in yields was seen on Friday after the RBI cut rates by 25 bps and announced liquidity infusion of ₹1,00,000 crore. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.578% and a low of 6.489%. However, a higher fiscal deficit could limit downsides to yield. 

  1. RUPEE INTO THE NERVOUS NINETIES 

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions. 

Date   Price (₹/$)  Open (₹/$)  High (₹/$)  Low (₹/$) 
05-Dec-25  89.945  89.900  90.076  89.700 
04-Dec-25  89.837  90.150  90.462  89.726 
03-Dec-25  90.171  89.923  90.329  89.857 
02-Dec-25  89.918  89.606  90.014  89.591 
01-Dec-25  89.613  89.325  89.800  89.325 
28-Nov-25  89.357  89.361  89.516  89.316 

Data Source: RBI 

The USDINR weakened this week from ₹89.357/$ to ₹89.945/$. The rupee crossed 90/$ on 4 out of 5 trading days this week and even closed on Thursday above 90/$. There is also pressure of selling in the NDF market and from bank dollar hedging demand, despite RBI support. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹89.325/$ and a low of ₹90.462/$. 

  1. BRENT CRUDE STEADY AFTER OPEC KEEPS SUPPLIES FLAT 

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions. 

Date   Price ($/bbl)  Open ($/bbl)  High ($/bbl)  Low ($/bbl) 
05-Dec-25  63.75  63.26  64.09  63.06 
04-Dec-25  63.26  62.72  63.62  62.53 
03-Dec-25  62.67  62.56  63.37  62.18 
02-Dec-25  62.45  63.33  63.35  62.17 
01-Dec-25  63.17  62.69  63.82  62.69 
28-Nov-25  63.20  63.36  63.76  63.05 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

Brent prices were up marginally from $63.20/bbl to $63.75/bbl for the week. The Ukraine peace proposal has not made much progress. Despite flat OPEC supplies for 2026, the oil supply glut is estimated at nearly 4 million barrels per day (bpd). Brent touched a high of $64.09/bbl and a low of $62.17/bbl this week. 

  1. SPOT GOLD STRUGGLES AFTER HIGHER PCE INFLATION 

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). 

Date   Price ($/oz)  Open ($/oz)  High ($/oz)  Low ($/oz) 
05-Dec-25  4,197.13  4,208.69  4,259.55  4,191.95 
04-Dec-25  4,208.69  4,206.15  4,219.46  4,174.60 
03-Dec-25  4,206.22  4,208.14  4,242.00  4,194.39 
02-Dec-25  4,208.14  4,232.72  4,236.28  4,163.01 
01-Dec-25  4,232.73  4,223.93  4,264.74  4,205.87 
28-Nov-25  4,230.63  4,157.57  4,231.51  4,157.15 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

Last week, spot gold had seen a sharp rally on expectations of a Fed rate cut. This week, Spot Gold tapered from $4,230.63/oz to $4,197.13/oz. In India, spot 24K gold was up at to ₹1,30,150 per 10 grams on weak rupee. Gold rally from here will depend on Fed rate action. Gold touched a high of $4,264.74/oz and low of $4,163.01/oz this week.  

  1. SPOT SILVER RALLIES TO NEW HIGHS 

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz). 

Date   Price ($/oz)  Open ($/oz)  High ($/oz)  Low ($/oz) 
05-Dec-25  58.2951  57.1429  59.3474  56.8772 
04-Dec-25  57.1350  58.4868  58.7750  56.4809 
03-Dec-25  58.4867  58.4654  59.0050  57.5307 
02-Dec-25  58.4750  57.9744  58.6750  56.5848 
01-Dec-25  57.9744  56.3523  58.8550  56.1809 
28-Nov-25  56.4050  53.4650  56.5509  53.3369 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

For the second week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, but closed slightly lower at $58.2951/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $59.0050/oz. In India, silver rallied to ₹1,90,000 per KG. Silver is seeing safe haven buying combined with strong industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.  

