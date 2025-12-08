Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 06, 2025

RBI SURPRISES THE STREET WITH A DOVISH MESSAGE

RBI MPC surprised the street with a 25-bps rate cut, combined with liquidity infusion of ₹1 Trillion. In addition, the RBI also upped its FY26 GDP growth estimate by 50 bps to 7.3%, while it cut its FY26 inflation estimates by 60 bps to 2.0%; from 4.8% in February 2025.

The week ahead will see the all-important India inflation and the Fed policy statement. India inflation will be key to ratify RBI dovishness. Markets will be closely watching Fed rate action, especially after the PCE inflation for September came in higher at 2.8%.

US BOND YIELDS HARDEN DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 05-Dec-25 4.139 4.100 4.145 4.088 04-Dec-25 4.108 4.073 4.114 4.073 03-Dec-25 4.058 4.088 4.090 4.050 02-Dec-25 4.088 4.088 4.116 4.081 01-Dec-25 4.096 4.034 4.098 4.027 28-Nov-25 4.019 4.008 4.036 3.961

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields hardened in line with the 2.8% PCE inflation data. For the week, it was up from 4.019% to 4.139%, closing near the high point of the week. Hopes of a rate cut reduced with the sharp spike in PCE inflation this week. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.145% and a low of 4.027%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); NOW WELL BELOW 100

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 05-Dec-25 98.99 99.04 99.13 98.81 04-Dec-25 98.99 98.92 99.08 98.76 03-Dec-25 98.85 99.28 99.29 98.82 02-Dec-25 99.36 99.45 99.57 99.32 01-Dec-25 99.41 99.48 99.51 99.01 28-Nov-25 99.44 99.57 99.82 99.38

Data Source: Bloomberg

After breaching above the 100 levels 2 weeks back, the dollar Index weakened on doubts over sustaining higher growth. The euphoria of the end of US shutdown is now done. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.57 and a low of 98.76 this week. The DXY had given a close above 100 two weeks back; for the first time since 20-May 2025.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS SUBDUED IN A RANGE

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 05-Dec-25 6.500 6.530 6.530 6.489 04-Dec-25 6.531 6.534 6.558 6.530 03-Dec-25 6.526 6.513 6.547 6.513 02-Dec-25 6.503 6.575 6.578 6.503 01-Dec-25 6.575 6.547 6.575 6.542 28-Nov-25 6.528 6.513 6.570 6.500

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged marginally lower from 6.528% to 6.500%. Most of the fall in yields was seen on Friday after the RBI cut rates by 25 bps and announced liquidity infusion of ₹1,00,000 crore. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.578% and a low of 6.489%. However, a higher fiscal deficit could limit downsides to yield.

RUPEE INTO THE NERVOUS NINETIES

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 05-Dec-25 89.945 89.900 90.076 89.700 04-Dec-25 89.837 90.150 90.462 89.726 03-Dec-25 90.171 89.923 90.329 89.857 02-Dec-25 89.918 89.606 90.014 89.591 01-Dec-25 89.613 89.325 89.800 89.325 28-Nov-25 89.357 89.361 89.516 89.316

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR weakened this week from ₹89.357/$ to ₹89.945/$. The rupee crossed 90/$ on 4 out of 5 trading days this week and even closed on Thursday above 90/$. There is also pressure of selling in the NDF market and from bank dollar hedging demand, despite RBI support. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹89.325/$ and a low of ₹90.462/$.

BRENT CRUDE STEADY AFTER OPEC KEEPS SUPPLIES FLAT

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 05-Dec-25 63.75 63.26 64.09 63.06 04-Dec-25 63.26 62.72 63.62 62.53 03-Dec-25 62.67 62.56 63.37 62.18 02-Dec-25 62.45 63.33 63.35 62.17 01-Dec-25 63.17 62.69 63.82 62.69 28-Nov-25 63.20 63.36 63.76 63.05

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices were up marginally from $63.20/bbl to $63.75/bbl for the week. The Ukraine peace proposal has not made much progress. Despite flat OPEC supplies for 2026, the oil supply glut is estimated at nearly 4 million barrels per day (bpd). Brent touched a high of $64.09/bbl and a low of $62.17/bbl this week.

SPOT GOLD STRUGGLES AFTER HIGHER PCE INFLATION

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 05-Dec-25 4,197.13 4,208.69 4,259.55 4,191.95 04-Dec-25 4,208.69 4,206.15 4,219.46 4,174.60 03-Dec-25 4,206.22 4,208.14 4,242.00 4,194.39 02-Dec-25 4,208.14 4,232.72 4,236.28 4,163.01 01-Dec-25 4,232.73 4,223.93 4,264.74 4,205.87 28-Nov-25 4,230.63 4,157.57 4,231.51 4,157.15

Data Source: Bloomberg

Last week, spot gold had seen a sharp rally on expectations of a Fed rate cut. This week, Spot Gold tapered from $4,230.63/oz to $4,197.13/oz. In India, spot 24K gold was up at to ₹1,30,150 per 10 grams on weak rupee. Gold rally from here will depend on Fed rate action. Gold touched a high of $4,264.74/oz and low of $4,163.01/oz this week.

SPOT SILVER RALLIES TO NEW HIGHS

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 05-Dec-25 58.2951 57.1429 59.3474 56.8772 04-Dec-25 57.1350 58.4868 58.7750 56.4809 03-Dec-25 58.4867 58.4654 59.0050 57.5307 02-Dec-25 58.4750 57.9744 58.6750 56.5848 01-Dec-25 57.9744 56.3523 58.8550 56.1809 28-Nov-25 56.4050 53.4650 56.5509 53.3369

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the second week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, but closed slightly lower at $58.2951/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $59.0050/oz. In India, silver rallied to ₹1,90,000 per KG. Silver is seeing safe haven buying combined with strong industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.