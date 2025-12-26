Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares are trading with a 1.55% gain as of 2:48 PM on Friday, December 26, after the company announced that it had secured a major infrastructure order valued at around ₹3,400 crore.

In a regulatory disclosure, the company said it has received a Letter of Award from Adani Road Transport Ltd on a back to back basis for the construction of the Ganga Path project. The project involves the construction of the Ganga Path road connecting Sultanganj, Bhagalpur and Sabour under the engineering, construction and procurement mode.

Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd has been named as the employer for the project, according to the company’s exchange filing. The total length of the road project is approximately 41 kilometres, with a construction period of 42 months from the appointed date. The scope of work covers the complete lifecycle of the project, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning.

Earlier in the week, Dilip Buildcon announced that it was declared the lowest bidder by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for setting up grid connected solar power projects under the PM KUSUM C feeder solarisation scheme.

The solar project involves the development of 1,365.55 MW AC of grid connected capacity and will be implemented through multiple special purpose vehicles. The company expects to secure an EPC opportunity of around ₹4,900 crore for the solar projects, which are scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

Dilip Buildcon said it will be responsible for development, design, engineering, supply, construction, testing, commissioning, as well as operations and maintenance of the solar power plants.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com