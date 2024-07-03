SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹470
Prev. Close₹465.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,067.16
Day's High₹470
Day's Low₹436.55
52 Week's High₹588
52 Week's Low₹341.15
Book Value₹357.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,467.82
P/E22.71
EPS20.48
Divi. Yield0.21
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
279.34
146.22
146.22
136.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,907.16
4,456.92
4,189.92
3,780.43
Net Worth
5,186.5
4,603.14
4,336.14
3,917.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9,208.91
8,983.81
7,745.87
5,097.62
yoy growth (%)
2.5
15.98
51.95
24.77
Raw materials
-2,921.48
-2,803.76
-115.36
47.13
As % of sales
31.72
31.2
1.48
0.92
Employee costs
-192.51
-195.77
-152.39
-102.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
504.77
566.5
678.92
360.06
Depreciation
-407.13
-424.12
-274.95
-227.39
Tax paid
-185.47
-150.46
-43.41
0.87
Working capital
453.84
791.75
779.88
358.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.5
15.98
51.95
24.77
Op profit growth
-6.55
12.06
41.37
24.14
EBIT growth
-7.48
3.13
47.28
22.93
Net profit growth
-24.86
-31.48
71.85
63.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,011.9
10,643.64
9,566.43
10,168.28
9,724.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,011.9
10,643.64
9,566.43
10,168.28
9,724.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
461.91
446.7
38.39
74.34
107.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dilip Suryavanshi
Managing Director & CEO
Devendra Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Chandra Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Chhibber
Independent Non Exe. Director
MALAY MUKHERJEE
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Shrivastava
Reports by Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Summary
Dilip Buildcon Limited was incorporated as Dilip Buildcon Private Limited on June 12, 2006 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Subsequently, the business of M/s Dilip Builders, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company as a going concern with effect from April 1, 2007. The Company then, was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the ROC on August 26, 2010.Dilip Buildcon is a large road construction company with capabilities in roads, bridges, mining excavation, dams, canals, metro rail viaducts, airports, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, with a presence in 19 states and 1 union territory in India. As a result of the natural growth of road construction business and rising opportunities in new business areas, it has expanded into irrigation, mining excavation, airports and metro rail viaduct businesses. The Company is presently in the business of development of of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) promoted by the Company. Its business comprises of construction business, under which DBL undertake road, irrigation, airport, metro rail viaduct and mining excavation projects on an EPC basis; and infrastructure maintenance and operations business, under which DBL undertake maintenance and operation of BOT road
Read More
The Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹442.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is ₹6467.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is 22.71 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dilip Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is ₹341.15 and ₹588 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dilip Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.01%, 3 Years at 2.47%, 1 Year at 21.65%, 6 Month at -12.60%, 3 Month at -10.37% and 1 Month at -7.03%.
