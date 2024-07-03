iifl-logo-icon 1
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Share Price

442.35
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open470
  • Day's High470
  • 52 Wk High588
  • Prev. Close465.55
  • Day's Low436.55
  • 52 Wk Low 341.15
  • Turnover (lac)2,067.16
  • P/E22.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value357.67
  • EPS20.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,467.82
  • Div. Yield0.21
No Records Found

Dilip Buildcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

470

Prev. Close

465.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,067.16

Day's High

470

Day's Low

436.55

52 Week's High

588

52 Week's Low

341.15

Book Value

357.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,467.82

P/E

22.71

EPS

20.48

Divi. Yield

0.21

Dilip Buildcon Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Dilip Buildcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dilip Buildcon’s Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

Dilip Buildcon’s Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.15%

Non-Promoter- 12.63%

Institutions: 12.63%

Non-Institutions: 17.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dilip Buildcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

279.34

146.22

146.22

136.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,907.16

4,456.92

4,189.92

3,780.43

Net Worth

5,186.5

4,603.14

4,336.14

3,917.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9,208.91

8,983.81

7,745.87

5,097.62

yoy growth (%)

2.5

15.98

51.95

24.77

Raw materials

-2,921.48

-2,803.76

-115.36

47.13

As % of sales

31.72

31.2

1.48

0.92

Employee costs

-192.51

-195.77

-152.39

-102.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

504.77

566.5

678.92

360.06

Depreciation

-407.13

-424.12

-274.95

-227.39

Tax paid

-185.47

-150.46

-43.41

0.87

Working capital

453.84

791.75

779.88

358.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.5

15.98

51.95

24.77

Op profit growth

-6.55

12.06

41.37

24.14

EBIT growth

-7.48

3.13

47.28

22.93

Net profit growth

-24.86

-31.48

71.85

63.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,011.9

10,643.64

9,566.43

10,168.28

9,724.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,011.9

10,643.64

9,566.43

10,168.28

9,724.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

461.91

446.7

38.39

74.34

107.53

Dilip Buildcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dilip Suryavanshi

Managing Director & CEO

Devendra Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Chandra Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Chhibber

Independent Non Exe. Director

MALAY MUKHERJEE

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Shrivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Summary

Dilip Buildcon Limited was incorporated as Dilip Buildcon Private Limited on June 12, 2006 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Subsequently, the business of M/s Dilip Builders, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company as a going concern with effect from April 1, 2007. The Company then, was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the ROC on August 26, 2010.Dilip Buildcon is a large road construction company with capabilities in roads, bridges, mining excavation, dams, canals, metro rail viaducts, airports, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, with a presence in 19 states and 1 union territory in India. As a result of the natural growth of road construction business and rising opportunities in new business areas, it has expanded into irrigation, mining excavation, airports and metro rail viaduct businesses. The Company is presently in the business of development of of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) promoted by the Company. Its business comprises of construction business, under which DBL undertake road, irrigation, airport, metro rail viaduct and mining excavation projects on an EPC basis; and infrastructure maintenance and operations business, under which DBL undertake maintenance and operation of BOT road
Company FAQs

What is the Dilip Buildcon Ltd share price today?

The Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹442.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is ₹6467.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is 22.71 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dilip Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is ₹341.15 and ₹588 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dilip Buildcon Ltd?

Dilip Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.01%, 3 Years at 2.47%, 1 Year at 21.65%, 6 Month at -12.60%, 3 Month at -10.37% and 1 Month at -7.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dilip Buildcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dilip Buildcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.15 %
Institutions - 12.63 %
Public - 17.22 %

