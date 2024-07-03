Summary

Dilip Buildcon Limited was incorporated as Dilip Buildcon Private Limited on June 12, 2006 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. Subsequently, the business of M/s Dilip Builders, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company as a going concern with effect from April 1, 2007. The Company then, was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the ROC on August 26, 2010.Dilip Buildcon is a large road construction company with capabilities in roads, bridges, mining excavation, dams, canals, metro rail viaducts, airports, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, with a presence in 19 states and 1 union territory in India. As a result of the natural growth of road construction business and rising opportunities in new business areas, it has expanded into irrigation, mining excavation, airports and metro rail viaduct businesses. The Company is presently in the business of development of of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) promoted by the Company. Its business comprises of construction business, under which DBL undertake road, irrigation, airport, metro rail viaduct and mining excavation projects on an EPC basis; and infrastructure maintenance and operations business, under which DBL undertake maintenance and operation of BOT road

