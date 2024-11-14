The 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Further, the Board has also approved 18th Board Report along with its Annexures. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today i.e., on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Secretarial standard on General Meetings issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India) enclosed herewith Consolidated Scrutinizers report on voting results in respect of the businesses conducted at 18th Annual General Meeting of the company held through video conferencing/other audio-visual means on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. The same will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.dilipbuildcon.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)