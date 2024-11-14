Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9,208.91
8,983.81
7,745.87
5,097.62
yoy growth (%)
2.5
15.98
51.95
24.77
Raw materials
-2,921.48
-2,803.76
-115.36
47.13
As % of sales
31.72
31.2
1.48
0.92
Employee costs
-192.51
-195.77
-152.39
-102.49
As % of sales
2.09
2.17
1.96
2.01
Other costs
-4,625.9
-4,412.24
-6,075.31
-4,050.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.23
49.11
78.43
79.44
Operating profit
1,469.01
1,572.02
1,402.79
992.25
OPM
15.95
17.49
18.11
19.46
Depreciation
-407.13
-424.12
-274.95
-227.39
Interest expense
-586.18
-612.68
-464.43
-416.23
Other income
29.07
31.28
15.51
11.44
Profit before tax
504.77
566.5
678.92
360.06
Taxes
-185.47
-150.46
-43.41
0.87
Tax rate
-36.74
-26.56
-6.39
0.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
319.29
416.04
635.5
360.94
Exceptional items
0
8.93
-15.2
0
Net profit
319.29
424.97
620.3
360.94
yoy growth (%)
-24.86
-31.48
71.85
63.46
NPM
3.46
4.73
8
7.08
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
