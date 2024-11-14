iifl-logo-icon 1
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Balance Sheet

420.85
(-2.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dilip Buildcon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

279.34

146.22

146.22

136.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,907.16

4,456.92

4,189.92

3,780.43

Net Worth

5,186.5

4,603.14

4,336.14

3,917.2

Minority Interest

Debt

1,866.55

2,685.73

3,071.76

3,391.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.73

42.04

73.65

111.8

Total Liabilities

7,066.78

7,330.91

7,481.55

7,420.04

Fixed Assets

1,119.98

1,331.52

1,657.76

1,915.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,394.46

1,052.38

682.54

1,044.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

41.02

70.78

170.55

147.66

Networking Capital

4,159.69

4,566.46

4,637.79

4,020.42

Inventories

3,349.9

3,334.02

3,409.26

3,029.39

Inventory Days

120.07

Sundry Debtors

1,391.75

1,606.43

1,037.95

1,104.71

Debtor Days

43.78

Other Current Assets

3,719.84

3,937.53

4,013.17

3,803.51

Sundry Creditors

-2,933.21

-3,093.99

-2,357.41

-2,263.37

Creditor Days

89.7

Other Current Liabilities

-1,368.59

-1,217.53

-1,465.18

-1,653.82

Cash

351.64

309.77

332.89

292.21

Total Assets

7,066.79

7,330.91

7,481.53

7,420.05

Dilip Buildcon : related Articles

Dilip Buildcon's Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

Dilip Buildcon’s Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.

Read More

