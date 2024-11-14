Dilip Buildcon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
279.34
146.22
146.22
136.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,907.16
4,456.92
4,189.92
3,780.43
Net Worth
5,186.5
4,603.14
4,336.14
3,917.2
Minority Interest
Debt
1,866.55
2,685.73
3,071.76
3,391.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.73
42.04
73.65
111.8
Total Liabilities
7,066.78
7,330.91
7,481.55
7,420.04
Fixed Assets
1,119.98
1,331.52
1,657.76
1,915.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,394.46
1,052.38
682.54
1,044.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.02
70.78
170.55
147.66
Networking Capital
4,159.69
4,566.46
4,637.79
4,020.42
Inventories
3,349.9
3,334.02
3,409.26
3,029.39
Inventory Days
120.07
Sundry Debtors
1,391.75
1,606.43
1,037.95
1,104.71
Debtor Days
43.78
Other Current Assets
3,719.84
3,937.53
4,013.17
3,803.51
Sundry Creditors
-2,933.21
-3,093.99
-2,357.41
-2,263.37
Creditor Days
89.7
Other Current Liabilities
-1,368.59
-1,217.53
-1,465.18
-1,653.82
Cash
351.64
309.77
332.89
292.21
Total Assets
7,066.79
7,330.91
7,481.53
7,420.05
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
