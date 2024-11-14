Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70.15%
70.15%
70.15%
70.15%
70.15%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.63%
12.01%
12%
11.99%
11.74%
Non-Institutions
17.21%
17.83%
17.84%
17.85%
18.09%
Total Non-Promoter
29.84%
29.84%
29.84%
29.84%
29.84%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
