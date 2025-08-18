Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon Limited announced that its DBL-RBL JV secured a metro corridor construction project worth ₹1,503.63 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter rose as much as 3% to an intraday high of ₹497.90 on NSE.

At around 2.22 PM, Dilip Buildcon was trading 2.88% higher at ₹492.95, against the previous close of ₹479.15 on NSE.

The company said that the JV has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway. This shall include a total of 27 stations.

The company expects to complete the stated order within a period of 30 months.

Prior to this, the company announced that its joint venture with RBL Bank emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth ₹1,503.60 Crore. This project was awarded by Gurugram Metro Rail.

In the quarter ended June 2025, the company posted a 93.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹271 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a net profit of ₹169.30 Crore. However, the business posted a 16.40% decline in its revenue for the quarter at ₹2,620 Crore. It posted a marginal EBITDA growth of 8.70% to ₹520 Crore.

