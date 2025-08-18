iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

18 Aug 2025 , 02:32 PM

Dilip Buildcon Limited announced that its DBL-RBL JV secured a metro corridor construction project worth ₹1,503.63 Crore. 

Following this development, the company’s counter rose as much as 3% to an intraday high of ₹497.90 on NSE.

At around 2.22 PM, Dilip Buildcon was trading 2.88% higher at ₹492.95, against the previous close of ₹479.15 on NSE.

The company said that the JV has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway. This shall include a total of 27 stations.

The company expects to complete the stated order within a period of 30 months.

Prior to this, the company announced that its joint venture with RBL Bank emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth ₹1,503.60 Crore. This project was awarded by Gurugram Metro Rail.

In the quarter ended June 2025, the company posted a 93.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹271 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a net profit of ₹169.30 Crore. However, the business posted a 16.40% decline in its revenue for the quarter at ₹2,620 Crore. It posted a marginal EBITDA growth of 8.70% to ₹520 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Dilip Buildcon
  • Dilip Buildcon New Order
  • Dilip Buildcon news
  • Dilip Buildcon Order
  • Dilip Buildcon Ordre
  • Dilip Buildcon Project
  • Dilip Buildcon Share
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|04:09 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|01:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.