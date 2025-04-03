iifl-logo
Dividend Tracker

FIND FUNDS THAT DECLARE DIVIDEND

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
Record Date
Dividend %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund - Reg (IDCW-M)

10.39

08 Apr 2025

0.6

3.40

7.00

6.43

ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund (IDCW)

15.06

08 Apr 2025

0.5

3.82

7.33

6.66

ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (IDCW)

33.00

08 Apr 2025

1.6

-1.03

12.13

17.84

ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund - (IDCW-M)

41.14

07 Apr 2025

1.6

-3.81

8.76

17.18

ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund (IDCW-M)

20.94

07 Apr 2025

0.7

-1.90

7.46

11.64

Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund - Reg (IDCW-D)

1001.19

03 Apr 2025

0.03

3.51

6.98

6.68

Nippon India Low Duration Fund - Retail (IDCW-D)

1014.61

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.65

7.27

6.25

HSBC Money Market Fund (IDCW-D)

10.85

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.99

7.68

6.54

JM Liquid Fund - (IDCW-D)

10.43

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.16

6.46

6.32

JM Low Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

10.82

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.24

6.58

5.92

Invesco India Money Market Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1005.61

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.43

6.72

5.79

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund - Inst (IDCW-D)

100.78

03 Apr 2025

0.03

4.03

7.80

6.74

Tata Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1001.65

03 Apr 2025

0.03

3.69

7.30

6.59

Bank of India Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1002.10

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.51

7.21

6.94

Nippon India Low Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

1014.61

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.85

7.59

6.44

Franklin India Liquid Fund - Super Inst (IDCW-D)

1000

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.69

7.34

6.72

HDFC Money Market Fund (IDCW-D)

1063.64

03 Apr 2025

0.07

4.01

7.85

6.84

Invesco India Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1002.75

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.53

7.18

6.66

Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF - Reg (IDCW-D)

12.37

03 Apr 2025

0.04

4.19

8.70

6.11

ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

105.73

03 Apr 2025

0.06

4.08

8.12

7.19

Nippon India Floating Rate Fund (IDCW-D)

10.37

03 Apr 2025

0.01

4.17

8.46

6.85

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

1007.44

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.45

6.75

6.23

PGIM India Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

100.30

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.54

7.17

6.80

Tata Treasury Advantage Fund (IDCW-D)

1004.91

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.89

7.65

6.53

HDFC Overnight Fund (IDCW-D)

1042.66

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.17

6.55

6.19

Canara Robeco Savings Fund (IDCW-D)

10.26

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.66

7.42

6.50

Invesco India Short Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

1036.86

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.92

8.13

6.20

HSBC Liquid Fund - Inst (IDCW-D)

1562.82

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.66

7.51

6.73

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund-Retail(IDCW-D)

100.36

03 Apr 2025

0.04

4.20

8.18

7.26

Bandhan Banking & PSU Debt Fund (IDCW-D)

10.87

03 Apr 2025

0.02

4.35

8.60

6.73

HSBC Banking and PSU Debt Fund (IDCW-D)

11.11

03 Apr 2025

0.03

4.07

7.78

5.44

HDFC Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1019.82

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.65

7.32

6.70

LIC MF Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1000.17

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.48

7.08

6.56

Invesco India Low Duration Fund(IDCW-D)

1017.95

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.67

7.46

6.90

Invesco India Banking & PSU Fund (IDCW-D)

1033.59

03 Apr 2025

0.01

4.06

8.58

6.07

Kotak Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1223.06

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.74

7.38

6.75

Nippon India Money Market Fund (IDCW-D)

1008.94

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.91

7.75

7.03

Parag Parikh Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1001.04

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.43

6.76

6.13

HDFC Floating Rate Debt Fund (IDCW-D)

10.08

03 Apr 2025

0.09

4.14

8.47

7.18

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund (IDCW-D)

100.36

03 Apr 2025

0.04

4.09

7.97

7.06

Franklin India Floating Rate Fund - (IDCW-D)

10.32

03 Apr 2025

0.01

4.24

8.76

7.12

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1005.16

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.54

7.42

6.50

Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund - Reg (IDCW-D)

1005.91

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.55

7.00

6.45

Nippon India USD Fund (IDCW-D)

1114.15

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.59

8.16

6.72

PGIM India Ultra Short Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

10.02

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.38

6.82

6.13

ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund (IDCW-D)

10.10

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.94

7.64

6.68

Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund-Reg (legacy) (IDCW-D)

10.05

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.52

6.96

6.17

ICICI Pru Floating Interest Fund-Regular (IDCW-D)

101.79

03 Apr 2025

0.03

3.94

8.06

7.24

HSBC Liquid Fund - Reg (IDCW-D)

1019.3

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.67

7.47

6.59

AXIS Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1001.39

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.58

7.13

6.96

AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

10.06

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.49

6.92

6.24

Franklin India Liquid Fund - Inst (IDCW-D)

1000

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.51

6.95

6.35

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund - (IDCW-D)

1005.5

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.62

7.28

6.81

Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund - Reg (IDCW-D)RI

1000.02

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.95

6.00

5.98

Union Liquid Fund (IDCW-W)

1001.78

03 Apr 2025

0.26

3.37

7.06

6.62

ICICI Pru Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

100.14

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.68

7.30

6.70

Quantum Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

10.00

03 Apr 2025

0.03

3.52

7.19

6.46

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund (IDCW-D)

1013.24

03 Apr 2025

0.08

3.89

7.73

6.71

Tata Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1000.01

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.19

6.47

6.13

Nippon India Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1528.74

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.58

7.08

6.61

Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund (IDCW-D)

1240.71

03 Apr 2025

0.09

3.41

6.78

6.01

ICICI Pru Overnight Fund (IDCW-D)RI

1000.00

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.85

5.85

5.85

Union Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1001.19

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.76

7.41

6.72

Bandhan Low Duration Fund (IDCW-D)

10.10

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.93

7.65

6.58

Tata Money Market Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1114.52

03 Apr 2025

0.08

4.01

7.83

7.03

Navi Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

10.01

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.43

6.91

8.32

Union Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1001.25

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.71

5.68

5.31

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund - (IDCW-D)

100.19

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.63

7.27

6.74

Franklin India Money Market Fund (IDCW-D)

10.07

03 Apr 2025

0.02

4.10

7.90

6.84

Groww Dynamic Bond Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)RI

1019.98

03 Apr 2025

0.03

3.83

8.11

5.65

Invesco India Money Market Fund (IDCW-D)

1000.29

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.72

7.36

6.50

Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund-Reg (IDCW-D)

10.13

03 Apr 2025

0.08

3.79

9.04

6.84

Franklin India Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1509.23

03 Apr 2025

0.07

3.37

6.64

6.03

AXIS Liquid Fund - Retail (IDCW-D)

1001.33

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.42

6.63

6.20

Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1000.00

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.69

5.62

5.94

Nippon India Liquid Fund - Retail (IDCW-D)

1524.28

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.24

6.65

6.05

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund - (IDCW-D)

17.09

03 Apr 2025

0.1

4.19

8.80

7.01

TRUSTMF Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1158.22

03 Apr 2025

0.00

3.81

8.18

7.65

Groww Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1002.08

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.59

7.19

6.51

ICICI Pru Money Market Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

100.41

03 Apr 2025

0.04

4.10

7.94

7.03

Bandhan Money Manager Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

10.09

03 Apr 2025

0.07

4.01

7.55

6.39

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund - Retail (IDCW-D)

1012.47

03 Apr 2025

0.08

3.92

7.79

6.82

ITI Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1001.60

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.16

6.28

6.02

Bandhan Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1001.41

03 Apr 2025

0.02

4.80

9.53

8.85

UTI-Overnight Fund (IDCW-D)

1370.86

03 Apr 2025

0.02

2.80

5.71

5.63

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund - Reg (IDCW-D) RI

1002.89

03 Apr 2025

0.02

4.14

7.32

6.43

Nippon India Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)RI

100.00

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.92

6.01

5.87

360 ONE Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1001.16

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.54

7.11

6.53

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund - Retail (IDCW-D)

163.69

03 Apr 2025

0.23

6.59

10.35

7.78

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

1001.04

03 Apr 2025

0.02

3.61

7.30

6.96

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1033.82

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.53

6.92

0

HSBC Liquid Fund (IDCW-D)

1001.37

03 Apr 2025

0.04

3.67

7.48

6.80

Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund - Reg (IDCW-D)

10.05

03 Apr 2025

0.06

3.80

7.55

7.31

AXIS Floater Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1030.43

03 Apr 2025

0.03

4.50

10.60

7.97

WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)RI

1001.59

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.53

7.11

6.68

Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund-Reg (IDCW-D)

1006.25

03 Apr 2025

0.05

3.62

7.12

6.79

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund - Regular (IDCW-D)

10.23

03 Apr 2025

0.05

4.34

8.69

6.72

AXIS Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1000.50

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.79

5.71

5.77

Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW-D) RI

1032.88

03 Apr 2025

0.01

3.16

0

0

ICICI Pru BSE Liquid Rate ETF - IDCW

1000

03 Apr 2025

0.01

2.81

6.10

5.85

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

15 Years85 Years
40 Years60 Years
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
₹ 5,000₹ 5 Lakh
1%50%

BLOGS

Energy-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

Mutual-Fund-Sector-1-380x214.jpg.webp

ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025.

28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM

28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

quant Arbitrage Fund NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025.

18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM

18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.

25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM

25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM

Authorised-partner-Role-in-Mutual-Fund-Distribution-380x214.jpg.webp

Nippon India Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key things you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025.

12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM

12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM

See All Blogs

Fund Manager Speak

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

